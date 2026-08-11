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BGeorge Gobel's avatar
BGeorge Gobel
1h

Extend an invitation to Prime Minister Carney.

Let him verify the completion of the “preconditions “.

Maybe the PM will achieve maturity beyond his vaulted “mechanisms “.

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Ben David's avatar
Ben David
1h

Fabulous article, Yonah! Maps would be helpful to better understand the geography. What would be a good source, in your opinion? Thanks

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