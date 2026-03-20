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The sun is setting over the Judean Hills, and I’m standing here feeling something that is hard to explain but impossible to ignore.

The light turns everything gold. The hills, the stones, the paths our ancestors walked. And for a moment, the world feels… right. Calm. Whole. Like it’s returning to how it was always meant to be.

I’m at Na’aleh Farm, and as Shabbat approaches, you can actually feel the shift. Even if you’re not religious, even if you’ve never thought about these things before, something here touches you.

The animals are peaceful. The lambs are grazing quietly. The horses stand strong and steady. And the people here… they’re finding their way back to themselves.

This place doesn’t judge. It doesn’t ask where you came from or what you’ve been through. It just gives you space to breathe again.

And standing here, I keep thinking about the very beginning.

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In Bereshit, the Torah describes how the world was created in six days. Step by step, order comes out of chaos. Life comes into existence. And then, on the seventh day, God stops.

Not because He needed rest. But to show us something essential: life is not just about building, fighting, surviving. It’s about pausing. About recognizing that there is holiness in simply being alive.

That seventh day became Shabbat.

A weekly reminder that life itself is sacred.

And here I am, thousands of years later, in this very land, watching that same rhythm unfold again as the sun sets.

Then the story moves forward.

Lech Lecha.

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God tells Abraham: leave everything you know and go to the land I will show you.

That land is here.

This soil. These hills. This air.

And against all logic, all history, all odds… his descendants came back. After exile, after suffering, after generations of wandering, we are here again. Building. Planting. Living.

That’s not just history. That’s something you can feel under your feet.

And with that comes a responsibility that is beautifully simple.

The Talmud teaches: “Whoever saves one life, it is as if he saved an entire world.”

Not ten lives. Not a million. One.

Because every person carries a whole world inside them.

At Na’aleh Farm, I’ve seen that teaching come to life.

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People arrive here carrying pain, trauma, exhaustion. And slowly, through the land, through the quiet, through the animals… something shifts. They begin to heal. To stand again. To live again.

Worlds are rebuilt here.

And somehow, the smallest things become part of that miracle.

The lambs you see grazing right now… they are part of that healing. They bring calm. Responsibility. Connection. They help create an environment where broken people can become whole again.

It’s simple. Almost disarmingly simple.

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And maybe that’s the point.

Not everything meaningful in life needs to be complicated.

So when I’m asking you to sponsor a lamb, I’m not asking for something abstract.

I’m asking you to take part in saving a world.

To be part of a place that restores life in the most real, grounded way possible.

No grand gestures. No ceremonies. Just a quiet, powerful act of giving.

Shabbat is about to begin. The sun is almost gone, and the hills are fading into soft light.

And standing here, I feel something deeply joyful.

We are here.

We are alive.

We are building, healing, continuing a story that began thousands of years ago.

And you can be part of it.

Adopt a lamb. Support this farm. Help us continue this work of חיים, of life.

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Because sometimes the greatest things we do are also the simplest.

And sometimes, saving the world starts with something as small… and as powerful… as a single act of kindness.