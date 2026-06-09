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Peter Ridler's avatar
Peter Ridler
1m

The UN and these stupid governments are not playing with a straight bat. Any sensible person with half a brain understands the difference between defending , as opposed to to instigating the use of force and violence towards others.

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Gary Steven Friedman's avatar
Gary Steven Friedman
2m

Yonah E: your passion and truth telling are simply invigorating and clarifying. A buddy of mine who trains our group in long-gun marksmanship for competitions is a source of Judeo-Christian truth for me. As a Christian, he is dedicated to Eretz Yisrael. There are approximately 40 million such supporters of Israel in the US. This number approaches 100 million outside the US (EU and elsewhere). When one adds in the global Hindu population, there are over 1.5 BILLION human beings who see alignment between Hinduism-Judaism-Christianity as the ANTEDOTE TO ISLAM and ANTISEMITISM.

I just wanted to share this information to your (and your readers') awareness. Whilst the noise emanating from the EU is anti-Israel/anti-Jewish, the "masses" who have better things to do than rant on-line understand the reality. A nuclear armed, regionally dominant Israel that is defending its homeland and way of life just plods forward...with purpose.

You are NOT ALONE...far from it. More than 1.5 billion Hindus-Jews-Christians recognize meshuggenahs (antisemites and Islamists) when they see them. Just remember to do meditational breathing, enjoy your loved ones, continue Krav Maga training, remain trained in how to operate a handgun (with proper permitting) just in case meshuggenahs enter your home uninvitedly, and enjoy the Summer.

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