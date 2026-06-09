Cowardly. Disgraceful. Hypocritical. ANTISEMITISM!
The World Sanctions Jews and Excuses Everyone Else
To hell with pretending this is normal.
There is no way I will ever pretend this is principled.
The world has developed an unhealthy obsession with Israel, the one and only Jewish state, and this latest stunt has absolutely nothing to do with equal treatment, justice, or consistency.
This week, Britain, France, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway chose to sanction Israeli leaders and target Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.
Think about that for a moment.
Not Iran’s ayatollahs, who imprison dissidents, brutalize women, execute political opponents, and deliberately launch missiles at civilian populations.
Not Hamas leaders, the terrorist architects of October 7, who committed atrocities that shocked the civilized world.
Not the terrorists who spent decades blowing up buses, restaurants, synagogues, shopping malls, and city streets.
Not the regimes funding terror, exporting extremism, and destabilizing entire regions.
No.
They chose to target democratically elected Israeli leaders.
They chose to target Jewish communities.
They chose to target the descendants of a people who returned to their ancestral homeland after two thousand years of exile, persecution, expulsions, pogroms, and genocide.
And somehow we are expected to believe this is about justice.
I do not buy it.
Not for one second.
Because if this were truly about occupation, territorial disputes, or human rights, the same standards would be applied everywhere.
Where are the sanctions on Pakistan over Kashmir?
Where are the sanctions on Turkey over Northern Cyprus?
Where are the sanctions on Morocco over Western Sahara?
Where are the sanctions on China over Tibet?
Where are the coordinated international campaigns against governments involved in territorial disputes across the globe?
Where are the emergency summits?
Where are the travel bans?
Where are the asset freezes?
Where is the outrage?
Silence.
Absolute silence.
The rules change when the subject is the Jewish state.
Israel is expected to meet standards no other nation on earth is required to meet.
Israel is expected to fight terrorists without war.
Israel is expected to win wars without casualties.
Israel is expected to defend itself without causing offense.
Israel is expected to absorb attacks, bury its dead, protect its citizens, and then apologize for surviving.
No country in modern history has been judged this way.
Only Israel.
Only the Jewish state.
Then there is a fact that many politicians and media outlets would prefer never be discussed.
The Palestinian Authority maintains laws that criminalize the sale of land to Israelis.
Think about that.
A Palestinian can face severe punishment for selling land to an Israeli.
People have been imprisoned.
People have been threatened.
People have had their lives destroyed over it.
Now imagine for one moment that Israel passed a law making it a crime to sell land to Arabs.
Imagine the headlines.
Imagine the United Nations.
Imagine the emergency debates in Brussels, London, Ottawa, Canberra, and Paris.
The condemnation would be immediate, deafening, and relentless.
But when the Palestinian Authority criminalizes land sales to Israelis?
The world shrugs.
When Jews buy land, it becomes an international scandal.
When Arabs are prohibited from selling land to Jews, it becomes a footnote.
That is not equality.
That is not justice.
That is not consistency.
That is a double standard.
And after a while, people are entitled to ask difficult questions.
Why is the Jewish state constantly singled out?
Why are Jewish communities uniquely controversial?
Why is Jewish self-determination treated as a problem requiring endless international supervision?
The answer is uncomfortable.
Not every critic of Israel is antisemitic.
Not every sanction is motivated by antisemitism.
But when the world’s only Jewish state is repeatedly judged by standards applied to nobody else, when Jewish communities are treated differently from every comparable case on earth, and when outrage seems to exist only when Jews are involved, people have every right to recognize a pattern.
The Jewish people have seen that pattern before.
For centuries, Jews were blamed for problems they did not create.
Held to standards nobody else had to meet.
Expected to justify their existence when nobody else was asked to do the same.
The names changed.
The governments changed.
The language changed.
The double standard remained.
I am angry because I see it.
I am angry because it is obvious.
And I am angry because so many people insist on pretending they do not see it.
The Jewish people did not return to their homeland after two thousand years of exile because Britain approved.
We did not rebuild our nation because France approved.
We did not survive inquisitions, pogroms, expulsions, concentration camps, terrorism, and war because Canada, Norway, Australia, or New Zealand approved.
We survived because we refused to disappear.
We survived because we refused to surrender.
And we will continue to survive long after today’s politicians, sanctions, headlines, and sanctimonious lectures have been forgotten.
The real scandal is not that Israel exists.
The real scandal is that in 2026 the world still struggles to judge the Jewish state by the same standards it applies to everyone else.
That is the disgrace.
That is the hypocrisy.
And that is why so many people are no longer willing to stay silent.
The UN and these stupid governments are not playing with a straight bat. Any sensible person with half a brain understands the difference between defending , as opposed to to instigating the use of force and violence towards others.
Yonah E: your passion and truth telling are simply invigorating and clarifying. A buddy of mine who trains our group in long-gun marksmanship for competitions is a source of Judeo-Christian truth for me. As a Christian, he is dedicated to Eretz Yisrael. There are approximately 40 million such supporters of Israel in the US. This number approaches 100 million outside the US (EU and elsewhere). When one adds in the global Hindu population, there are over 1.5 BILLION human beings who see alignment between Hinduism-Judaism-Christianity as the ANTEDOTE TO ISLAM and ANTISEMITISM.
I just wanted to share this information to your (and your readers') awareness. Whilst the noise emanating from the EU is anti-Israel/anti-Jewish, the "masses" who have better things to do than rant on-line understand the reality. A nuclear armed, regionally dominant Israel that is defending its homeland and way of life just plods forward...with purpose.
You are NOT ALONE...far from it. More than 1.5 billion Hindus-Jews-Christians recognize meshuggenahs (antisemites and Islamists) when they see them. Just remember to do meditational breathing, enjoy your loved ones, continue Krav Maga training, remain trained in how to operate a handgun (with proper permitting) just in case meshuggenahs enter your home uninvitedly, and enjoy the Summer.