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SoBeIt🍄's avatar
SoBeIt🍄
2h

I’m often astounded how we have a small number, compared to the vast population in the west, who know very little about the evil in this world, poorly educated on rights not experienced by the populations of the Middle East (apart from Israel) and obsessed with being one of the crowd even when they have no clue what the banner or flag means that they’re carrying in yet another meaningless protest emboldening a death cult, showing nothing but ignorance.

Loved your article of TRUTH Yonah. It must be incredibly terrifying for the female and gay populations in Afghanistan, Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Gaza. For women especially, it must be the saddest world and can imaging how hopeless they feel watching westerners support their demise.

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Puck's avatar
Puck
2h

"A shark is also misunderstood by the tuna.

The problem is that reality keeps interfering with the narrative."

Put another way, gays whining to the Koranic instructed IRGC, Hamas, Hezbollah, the PA is like the lamb bleating to the wolf, "Why don't you like me?" "Like you? Why, I love you." replies the wolf pack, "Don't I invite you and no one else to my table, okay, except maybe for the kosher brisket."

"In Tel Aviv, gay people dance openly by the sea."

My oh my, and refuse their assigned role by the Queers for Palestine and by refusing to drop into the sea fomenting the very nakba they lament?

"If your version of religion requires prison cells, secret police, torture chambers, and executioners, the problem is not the victim.

The problem is your religion has become a hostage situation."

Let's put the blame where the blame squarely belongs. The religion is not a hostage but the very cause. Look no further than its sacred passages that demand the punishment of blood for what virulently condemns.

P.S. The little known story of Abdullah ibn Mas'ud and the prophet Muhammed’s desert rendezvous with dark men of al-Zutt is very telling, albeit thoroughly bowdlerized because of its embarrassing implications. Check it out.

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