Damn Awesome City

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Some countries have monuments.

Some have museums.

Israel has a shirtless guy dancing in a fountain like he’s auditioning for a role that exists only in his own imagination.

I spent the day wandering through Tel Aviv, and somewhere between the beach, the cafés, the impossible number of electric scooters trying to end my earthly existence, and people arguing passionately about hummus as though national security depended on it, I stumbled onto perfection.

There he was.

A gloriously overweight man.

In a fountain.

Dancing with the confidence of a man who has never once asked, “What will people think?”

No choreography.

No music that anyone else could hear.

No shame.

Just pure, magnificent joy.

Oscar-worthy.

Somewhere, Gene Kelly looked down and quietly retired.

This wasn’t just dancing. This was performance art. Water splashed everywhere. Arms flew through the air like a conductor leading the Tel Aviv Philharmonic. Tourists stopped. Children laughed. Israelis barely looked up because, let’s be honest, this probably ranked somewhere around the fifth weirdest thing they’d seen before lunch.

And I found myself smiling like an idiot.

Because that’s Israel.

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This country has an extraordinary ability to remind you that life is supposed to be lived, not merely survived.

You can spend the morning walking streets older than most civilizations, touch stones that have carried the footsteps of kings and prophets, and by afternoon you’re watching a random guy turn a public fountain into his own private music festival.

Somehow it all makes perfect sense.

That’s the miracle.

Israel refuses to fit into the tiny little boxes people around the world try to squeeze it into. The headlines talk about conflict.

The streets talk about life.

Real life.

Messy life.

Beautiful life.

Ridiculous life.

A grandmother carrying enough groceries to feed a battalion. Teenagers laughing in Hebrew. Soldiers grabbing iced coffee before catching a bus. Children chasing pigeons. Beach volleyball. Street musicians. Start-up founders. Rabbis. Hipsters. Arabs. Jews. Christians. Tourists. New immigrants.

And one magnificently joyful man dancing in a fountain like the entire Mediterranean had personally requested an encore.

You don’t manufacture that.

You certainly don’t put it in a government tourism brochure.

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You just happen to be walking by when Israel decides to hand you another unforgettable memory.

I’ve lived in a few places.

None of them have ever surprised me quite like this country does.

Every week Israel gives me another story that sounds completely made up until you realize everyone around you is simply carrying on with their day.

That’s probably why I love this place so much.

It’s ancient without being trapped in the past.

Modern without losing its soul.

Chaotic without ever quite falling apart.

It somehow manages to be profoundly meaningful and completely absurd at exactly the same time.

Only in Israel could a spontaneous fountain ballet make me love this country even more.

To the mystery dancer of Tel Aviv:

Never stop.

Your audience may not have bought tickets, but you absolutely stole the show.

And honestly?

It’s a pretty incredible time to be a Jew in the Jewish homeland.

Am Yisrael Chai.

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