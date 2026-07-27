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Sarcastic Old Goat News's avatar
Sarcastic Old Goat News
5h

Once again, my friend, your words speak with the wisdom we gain every day we live in Israel. But, as Mark Twain said, “No amount of evidence will ever persuade an idiot.”

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
5h

I was always against the principle of land for peace, and I have been proven right. I also am against a two state solution when one state is controlled by terrorists. This should be the logical conclusion for everyone.

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