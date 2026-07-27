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For decades, the two-state solution was presented by the “free world” as the grand compromise. Israel would accept disgraceful territorial concessions. The Palestinians would be “rewarded” for their decades of bloodshed and terrorism, allowed to build a “peaceful” democratic state, and somehow be expected to forget about murdering the citizens of their democratic neighbor. Both peoples would finally move forward into a utopian paradise of utter chaos and misery.

That stupid vision did not collapse because Israelis woke up one morning and decided peace was undesirable. It collapsed because it is idiotic to reward terrorism, accept extremism, and not acknowledge the fake narrative that is Palestine.

The idiots of the radical left bear the responsibility for the failure of peace because they accepted radical Islamic terrorists as the leaders of the fake Palestinians, and thus they bear 100% responsibility for the failure of peace efforts. Damn fools!

Instead of strengthening moderate voices, activists have elevated organizations and movements that openly celebrate murder, excuse October 7, reject Israel’s legitimacy, and refuse to condemn groups whose stated objective is the destruction of the Jewish state.

They speak the language of “human rights,” making an absolutely disgraceful mockery of intelligence while defending movements that torture dissidents, execute minorities, rape women, and euthanize LGBTQ people like monsters. It is a remarkable contradiction. Democratic Israel is treated as the villain while terrorist organizations are endlessly rationalized.

That has consequences.

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A Palestinian state cannot exist. It cannot exist beside Israel. We cannot have a murderous terror army only a few miles from Jerusalem, Ben Gurion Airport, and the Jewish economic heart. If such a state were captured by Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, or another Iranian proxy, the result would not just be a Holocaust 2.0. It would be an existential security crisis for the entire free world. Millions of Jews would be slaughtered, and Israel has already lived this lesson. We cannot allow it to happen again. So yes, screw Palestine, and screw the two-state solution!

Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005, dismantling every settlement and removing every soldier. Rather than becoming the foundation for peaceful coexistence, Gaza became a launching pad for thousands of rockets, cross-border tunnels, and ultimately the atrocities of October 7. That experience fundamentally changed how many Israelis view territorial withdrawals.

Supporters of a two-state solution ask Israelis to ignore that history. Israelis cannot afford that luxury.

Every sovereign nation has the obligation to learn from experience. If a policy has repeatedly produced greater danger rather than greater peace, continuing to advocate it without addressing those failures is not idealism. It is wishful thinking.

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The tragedy is that many Western activists and their spineless leaders have made genuine compromise impossible. By celebrating maximalist demands, refusing to acknowledge Israel’s legitimate security concerns, and portraying terrorism as “resistance,” they have convinced Palestinian leaders that time is on their side and that international pressure, rather than negotiation, will deliver their objectives.

Peace cannot be built on fantasies.

Peace requires leaders who recognize each other’s legitimacy, reject violence unequivocally, and prepare their own societies for compromise instead of perpetual conflict.

Today, that foundation is largely absent.

Israel remains the worlds only Jewish state, a democracy surrounded by countries with vastly larger territories and populations. Israelis understandably view the preservation of that state as non-negotiable after centuries of persecution culminating in the Holocaust and reinforced by repeated wars and terrorist campaigns.

Whether one supports a two-state solution, another political framework, or believes no durable solution currently exists, no proposal will ever succeed if it requires Israel to give away land for peace and create a terror state in its own backyard. Those who ignore these threats or ask Israel to gamble its national survival on promises from thugs, thieves, and liars have ultimately destroyed the Palestinian narrative.

Lasting peace will never be achieved with slogans shouted across university campuses, and the so-called peace activists have rejected peace by accepting terrorism instead of Israel’s permanent legitimacy as the nation-state of the Jewish people, and by refusing to recognize that democratic societies cannot be expected to reward thugs and murderous violence with strategic concessions.

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Without those principles, discussions about peace become detached from reality.

Reality has a way of settling the argument.

In my view, the radical left murdered the two-state solution… and thank God for that! By minimizing or excusing terrorism, treating organizations that reject Israel’s existence as legitimate “resistance,” and relentlessly pressuring the world’s only Jewish state while demanding nothing of those committed to its destruction, it has undermined the very conditions that peace requires. A two-state solution cannot survive if one side is taught that violence brings international applause instead of consequences. Every chant that glorifies October 7, every apology for Hamas, and every campaign that rewards rejectionism push genuine coexistence further out of reach. Peace is built on mutual recognition, accountability, and the rejection of terror, not on romanticizing those who seek to destroy their neighbors.

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