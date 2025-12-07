Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Weiss's avatar
Jack Weiss
1h

Calling UNWRA , “ fools” implies the organization doesn’t know any better.The UN and its tentacles know exactly what they are doing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ziani's avatar
Ziani
1h

Am Yisrael Chai!

May the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob protect Israel and our beloved Jewish brothers and sisters throughout the world. ✡️🕎

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture