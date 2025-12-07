Subscribe

Damn fools. That’s what we’re dealing with. Not just regular fools — not garden-variety, everyday, “left my keys in the fridge” fools. No. We’re dealing with DAMN FOOLS, the kind who look straight at evil, blink twice, and say: “Let’s fund it for three more years.”

Damn fools who watched Hamas butcher Jews on October 7, saw UNRWA’s own employees cheering, participating, collaborating — and their response was:

“BRILLIANT, LET’S RENEW THEIR MANDATE!”

Damn fools who don’t merely tolerate stupidity; they institutionalize it. They budget it. They legislate it. They turn stupidity into a diplomatic art form.

Because only a damn fool — a world-class, UN-certified damn fool — could look at the moral catastrophe of renewing UNRWA and think, “Yes, this is what justice looks like.”

Only a damn fool could make policies that would make HITLER — the darkest figure in human history — nod from the pit of hell in smug approval.

And let me emphasize: If Hitler agrees with your geopolitical instincts, you’ve crossed from “misguided” into “cosmic-level damn fool.”

This is how deep the foolishness runs:

The Nazis indoctrinated youth.

UNRWA indoctrinates children with newer software and better branding.

The Nazis erased Jews from maps.

UNRWA erases Israel from lesson plans and calls it “education.”

The Nazis fueled hatred with propaganda.

UNRWA calls its propaganda a “humanitarian program” — and the damn fools at the UN swallow it whole.

Damn fools who think abstaining is courage.

Damn fools who think voting “yes” is compassion.

Damn fools who think appeasing terror somehow leads to peace.

Damn fools everywhere — except the ten countries with enough spine to vote “no.”

The rest?

A global buffet of damn fools applauding themselves while empowering terrorism.

They’re damn fools because they don’t know their history.

They’re damn fools because they ignore reality.

They’re damn fools because even after the worst mass killing of Jews since the Holocaust, they fund the ideological pipeline that helped produce the killers.

And let’s not sugarcoat it:

If your policies inspire the ghost of Adolf Hitler to whisper, “Excellent work,” you have officially become a damn fool of biblical proportions.

Stupidity this profound isn’t random — it’s cultivated. It’s maintained. It’s protected by bureaucrats who wouldn’t recognize moral clarity if it tap-danced on their desks.

Damn fools who think Israel is the problem while UNRWA drills hatred into children’s minds.

Damn fools who think renewing UNRWA brings peace when it brings only more bloodshed.

Damn fools who confuse cowardice with humanitarianism.

But Israel?

Israel isn’t run by damn fools.

Israel sees through the charade, stands tall, and defends truth even when the damn fools of the world light themselves on fire with their own hypocrisy.

So yes — let’s name them plainly:

The world is overflowing with damn fools.

And the UN just proved it by handing UNRWA a three-year gold medal in genocidal-enabling stupidity.

But we?

We are not fooled. We stand with Israel, with truth, with sovereignty, with sanity, and with moral clarity — everything damn fools can’t comprehend.

And that, my friend, is why they stay fools…

and why we win.

