Subscribe

For forty-five years the Islamic Republic of Iran has pretended to be something other than what it actually is. When the monarchy was overthrown in 1979, the revolutionaries screamed that they were abolishing tyranny and hereditary rule. The Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, they said, represented corrupt dynastic power. The new state would be righteous, ideological, “Islamic.” Its Supreme Leader would supposedly be chosen for religious authority, scholarship, and proven leadership within the clerical establishment. Not bloodline. Not family privilege. Not royal inheritance.

Then reality strolls in and ruins the propaganda.

The elevation of Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, exposes the entire system as the fraud it has always been. A revolution that claimed to overthrow monarchy has quietly recreated one. The Islamic Republic did not eliminate hereditary rule. It simply replaced a crown with a turban and kept the family business running.

So the regime that spent decades denouncing the Shah as a tyrant has now handed power from father to son like a medieval dynasty. That is not a theological meritocracy. That is not the selection of a spiritual authority. That is the behavior of a cartel protecting its power.

Which raises the obvious conclusion: the Islamic Republic is not a republic at all. It is a closed, corrupt, revolutionary mafia that has spent decades exporting terror while pretending to represent the Iranian people.

Subscribe

Look at the record. The regime funds Hezbollah. It arms Hamas. It built militias across Iraq and Syria. It plots assassinations and kidnappings on foreign soil. It chants “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” as official slogans of state policy. It brutalizes its own citizens, jails journalists, murders protesters, and executes dissidents. And now, in a moment of almost comic hypocrisy, it crowns the Supreme Leader’s son.

The revolution that promised to destroy monarchy has become a hereditary clerical dictatorship.

Meanwhile the actual Iranian people have spent decades risking their lives to oppose it. Students, women, workers, and dissidents fill the streets chanting “Woman, Life, Freedom.” They burn the portraits of the very men who claim to rule them in the name of God. These are not the actions of a population that believes in the legitimacy of the regime.

Which is why the West needs to stop pretending the Islamic Republic is just another normal government. It isn’t. It behaves like a revolutionary terrorist organization that happens to control a state.

Subscribe

And when a regime shows the world that it has degenerated into a hereditary dictatorship, it forfeits the last scraps of legitimacy it had left.

There is an alternative, and the regime knows it.

Reza Pahlavi, the son of the last Shah, has spent decades in exile advocating a democratic transition for Iran. He has called for a referendum allowing Iranians themselves to decide the future structure of their government. Not a clerical dictatorship. Not another imposed ideology. A genuine choice by the Iranian people.

That idea terrifies the Islamic Republic more than any bomb or sanction.

Because real democracy would end the regime overnight.

The irony is impossible to ignore. The revolution that overthrew the Shah in the name of “freedom” produced one of the most oppressive systems on earth. Now the regime that condemned monarchy is quietly creating its own dynasty while calling it divine authority.

History is not subtle about hypocrisy when it reaches this level.

If the Islamic Republic truly believed in the principles it claims, Mojtaba Khamenei would never have been considered for leadership. The fact that he is tells the whole story.

The system was never about religion. It was never about justice. It was about power.

And the Iranian people deserve far better than the clerical family business currently ruling their country.

Subscribe