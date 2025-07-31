Dead Jews? Cute. Armed Jews? Panic.
Let’s begin with the obvious: the world has lost every last shred of its collective sanity. We’re not in a civilization anymore—we’re in a reverse zoo. The animals are running the place, the gates are wide open, the zookeepers are taking TikTok dance breaks, and somehow the giraffes are now teaching gender theory at Columbia University.
The planet is so …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.