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Every few days, another self-appointed expert who has never set foot in Israel explains why nobody should visit.

Thank you.

Truly.

You’ve made my hotel rooms easier to book, shortened the lines at archaeological sites, and increased my chances of getting the best table overlooking Jerusalem at sunset.

You’re doing phenomenal work.

Please continue.

You know what’s hilarious?

People spend ten thousand dollars to stand in line for an overpriced mouse wearing pants in Florida, then suddenly become financial experts when Israel comes up.

“Israel is too expensive.”

Compared to what?

A week in Paris where the waiter acts like your existence ruined his afternoon?

London, where a sandwich requires a small mortgage?

New York, where parking costs more than your childhood bicycle?

Let’s talk value.

Where else can you have breakfast beside Roman roads, lunch overlooking vineyards mentioned in the Bible, wander through Crusader fortresses before dinner, and finish the evening drinking wine under stars that Abraham himself once looked toward?

Where else do you float in the Dead Sea, hike desert canyons at sunrise, ski on Mount Hermon in season, snorkel in the Red Sea, eat Yemenite soup for lunch, Georgian khachapuri for dinner, Moroccan fish on Friday, Iraqi kubbeh the next day, and somehow still have room for pistachio ice cream?

That’s not a vacation.

That’s a civilization trying to outdo itself every fifteen minutes.

Israel isn’t a theme park.

It’s the original edition.

Everyone else is selling sequels.

Every stone has a story.

Every hill has an argument.

Every street has seen prophets, kings, empires, pilgrims, merchants, conquerors, dreamers, and tourists wondering why the hummus tastes so much better here.

Because it does.

No, I can’t explain it.

Maybe the chickpeas signed a covenant.

Then there’s Jerusalem.

Cities around the world brag about being “historic.”

Jerusalem hears that and quietly continues existing after three thousand years, as if history itself is just another Tuesday.

You can literally walk through neighborhoods older than entire countries.

Think about that.

Some nations haven’t existed as long as one alleyway in the Old City.

Then come the internet warriors.

“I’ll never visit Israel!”

What a devastating announcement.

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I’m sure the guy grilling shawarma in Machane Yehuda will immediately collapse into existential despair.

The falafel stand will probably close forever.

The Dead Sea might refill itself with tears.

Reality is much less dramatic.

Israel wakes up every morning.

Children go to school.

Farmers harvest grapes.

Archaeologists uncover another civilization before lunch.

Someone argues about politics over coffee.

Someone else invents a technology that quietly ends up inside your phone.

Life continues.

As it always has.

Here’s the part that really confuses the professional complainers.

Israel isn’t just one thing.

It’s ancient and futuristic.

Sacred and sarcastic.

Wildly serious and wonderfully chaotic.

It’s the only place where you can accidentally walk into a biblical site because Google Maps suggested a “shorter route.”

It’s the only country where your taxi driver might explain geopolitics, recommend a bakery, quote the Bible, complain about traffic, and invite you for Shabbat, all before the first traffic light.

You don’t buy a ticket to Israel.

You invest in memories that refuse to leave.

The smell of fresh challah before Shabbat.

The sound of church bells mixing with synagogue prayers and the call to prayer across ancient valleys.

The first glimpse of Jerusalem’s golden stone glowing in the evening sun.

The vineyards of Judea.

The beaches of Tel Aviv.

The cliffs of the Galilee.

The silence of the Negev.

The impossible blue of the Red Sea.

Good luck putting a price tag on that.

Meanwhile, the people insisting Israel should be avoided are often the same people who spend their vacations taking identical selfies in front of landmarks they’ve already seen a thousand times online.

How thrilling.

Another photo holding a coffee outside the same café as everyone else.

History will never recover.

I’ll be somewhere in the Judean Hills watching the sun disappear behind terraced vineyards older than most political opinions.

So if Israel isn’t your destination...

No hard feelings.

Travel wherever makes you happy.

But don’t mistake your absence for our loss.

We’ll still be hiking desert trails, eating dangerously good shawarma, arguing passionately about absolutely everything, discovering history beneath our feet, raising a glass of Israeli wine, welcoming millions of visitors every year, and living our lives in one of the most extraordinary countries on Earth.

Some vacations are expenses.

Israel is an investment.

And unlike your latest social media outrage, the return lasts a lifetime.

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