Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judean Awakened's avatar
Judean Awakened
4h

I want to visit Israel so bad! Financially, it just isn't in the cards right now. Maybe those saying they will never visit can send me the money to go.

Reply
Share
Drinda Pennini's avatar
Drinda Pennini
4h

It’s their loss, as Israel is magical and beautiful, full of wonderful people and exquisite ancient sights. Loved the experiences both times visiting and plan to go again!

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture