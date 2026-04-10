Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Howard Chernofsky's avatar
Howard Chernofsky
1h

Yonah...your writing is topnotch! Keep it up!

Reply
Share
Aimee Samana's avatar
Aimee Samana
30m

Great piece, as always. It’s all so horrendous.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture