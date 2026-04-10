There are moments in history when reality bends so violently that you start to wonder if the entire world has agreed to participate in some kind of mass hallucination. Not out of ignorance. Out of convenience. Out of fear. Out of a deep, almost desperate need to avoid saying what is plainly sitting in front of everyone.

This is one of those moments.

Start with Pakistan, a state that has turned duplicity into governing philosophy. This is not a side effect of policy. This is the policy. And yet, somehow, this same regime stands up, straightens its tie, and calls Israel “evil” while hosting mediation talks. Mediation. From a system that managed to “miss” Osama bin Laden living comfortably in Abbottabad, a garrison town wrapped in military infrastructure.

Not in a cave. Not off the grid. Not hiding in the shadows. Sitting in plain sight.

And the world is expected to believe that this was ignorance.

It wasn’t ignorance. It was theater. Bad theater. The kind where everyone knows the ending but politely applauds anyway because confronting the truth would ruin the show.

The pattern isn’t subtle. It’s mechanical. Attack after attack, network after network, the same pipelines, the same outcomes. India has been absorbing the consequences for decades while the international community performs its favorite ritual: issuing statements, expressing concern, and doing absolutely nothing of substance.

Calling this “complicated” is a luxury belief. It’s not complicated. It’s a machine. You fund it, you shelter it, you redirect it when convenient, and then you step onto the podium and condemn violence like you just discovered it five minutes ago.

And still, somehow, Pakistan is treated as a credible mediator.

That’s not diplomacy. That’s delusion at a global scale. It’s the geopolitical equivalent of hiring a pickpocket to run security because he understands theft.

Then comes Europe, drifting in with the moral confidence of someone who has learned absolutely nothing from its own history but feels entitled to lecture anyway. Keir Starmer speaks about instability as if it’s a weather pattern, as if missiles and terror networks just sort of materialize when the atmospheric pressure drops. He lumps Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin together, not because the comparison is meaningful, but because it sounds sophisticated enough to pass for analysis.

It isn’t analysis. It’s intellectual laziness dressed up as nuance.

Austria applauds Pakistan’s “mediation,” which is almost too absurd to process. It’s like praising a man for holding a fire extinguisher while standing in a building he helped ignite. Turkey jumps in next, wagging its finger about Israeli “expansion,” because apparently the central problem in the Middle East is not the industrial-scale production of militias, rockets, and terror proxies, but the one country that refuses to quietly accept extinction.

And looming over all of it, like a dark sun bending the entire region into its orbit, is Iran. Funding. Arming. Directing. Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq. This is not coincidence. It is strategy. A network designed to export instability while maintaining plausible deniability.

And what does Europe do in response?

Panels. Statements. Carefully worded concern.

The diplomatic equivalent of whispering “please stop” to a man swinging a sledgehammer.

So let’s strip this down to its essence. Pakistan enables and denies. Iran builds and exports chaos. Turkey postures. Europe moralizes. And Israel gets lectured like it’s the problem.

At some point, you have to stop pretending this is incompetence.

It isn’t.

It is a refusal to confront reality because confronting reality would require consequences, and consequences are uncomfortable, and discomfort appears to be the one thing the modern international order fears more than anything else.

You cannot build peace by empowering regimes that cultivate violence while restraining the one state that fights it. You cannot outsource moral authority to governments that have made duplicity a governing principle. And you cannot expect stability while treating arsonists like neutral observers of the fire.

This isn’t diplomacy.

It’s delusion, repeated so often that it has hardened into doctrine.

And that delusion doesn’t stop at geopolitics. It seeps into language. Into narratives. Into the very words used to describe reality.

Which brings us to one of the most grotesque distortions of our time: the accusation of apartheid.

I don’t approach that word academically. I don’t borrow it from textbooks or activist slogans. I lived it.

I grew up in South Africa until I was nineteen. I saw what apartheid actually was. Not as a metaphor. Not as a rhetorical weapon. As a system. A legal structure built explicitly on race. It dictated where you lived, where you worked, where you could go, what you could become. It was rigid, unapologetic, and enforced by the full machinery of the state.

That is apartheid.

So when Israel, a democracy under constant existential threat, where Jews, Muslims, Christians, and Druze vote, serve in public office, argue in parliament, sit on courts, and build a shared society, is branded with that same word, it is not analysis.

It is something else.

Something older.

Because the pattern is unmistakable.

It begins with an accusation so extreme that it bypasses rational scrutiny. In medieval Europe, that accusation took the form of the Blood Libel. It started with William of Norwich case, spread through Blois massacre, resurfaced in Trent blood libel, reappeared in Damascus affair, and echoed again in Kiev blood libel.

Each time, the details evolved. The core accusation did not. Jews were recast as uniquely monstrous, capable of crimes so grotesque that they existed outside the bounds of humanity itself. Entire communities were burned, expelled, annihilated because of these lies.

Now fast forward to the present.

The language has been updated. No one talks about ritual murder. Now the accusations are genocide. Apartheid. Systemic evil so absolute that the Jewish state must be isolated, dismantled, erased.

New vocabulary. Same instinct.

This is not coincidence.

It is continuity.

And the inversion becomes almost unbearable when you compare these accusations to the reality of regimes making them.

Consider F. W. de Klerk, who presided over the dismantling of apartheid. Strip away the racial framework of that system, and what remains is a blueprint: control through fear, suppression of dissent, enforcement through law, projection of power beyond borders.

Now look at modern Iran.

In Iran, dissent is criminalized under vague “national security” laws. Minorities are persecuted. The state projects power through proxies across the region. It pursues nuclear capability while crushing internal opposition.

The parallels are structural.

And the human cost is always written the same way.

In South Africa, the world woke up when it saw Hector Pieterson, a child shot during the Soweto Uprising, his death exposing the brutality of the regime.

In Iran, the same script plays out again and again. Dissidents are arrested, tried in opaque proceedings, and executed as warnings.

Mehdi Hassani was one of them. Charged under sweeping national security claims, denied meaningful defense, and executed through a process that was swift, coercive, and predetermined.

That is not justice.

That is theater.

A message written in blood: obey, or disappear.

This is what real systemic oppression looks like.

Which makes the accusation against Israel not just false, but grotesquely inverted.

Iran is a theocracy governed by unelected clerics. It suppresses thought, enforces conformity, and punishes dissent. Israel is a democracy where governments fall because citizens protest, where minority parties sit in parliament, where courts rule against the state, and where internal argument is constant.

In Iran, disagreement is dangerous.

In Israel, it is relentless.

In Iran, minorities live under ideological constraint.

In Israel, they vote, organize, litigate, and shape the national future.

In Iran, LGBTQ individuals face persecution or worse.

In Israel, they live openly, protected by law in a region where that reality is rare.

One system demands silence.

The other runs on noise.

So when Israel is labeled an apartheid state, it is not a serious comparison to South Africa.

It is the latest evolution of an ancient script: isolate the Jew, redefine reality, and present the accusation in whatever language the moment finds most persuasive.

The names change.

The vocabulary evolves.

But the pattern endures.

And the most dangerous part is not that this pattern exists.

It’s that so much of the world, educated, sophisticated, and deeply convinced of its own moral clarity, continues to participate in it, nodding along, repeating the lines, pretending the flames aren’t rising, even as the fire spreads.

Share

Share Voice of Zion