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FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
3h

Oh, my goodness. All this time I thought that the world was filled by brain-dead media publishing the lies and propaganda paid for by their Muslim masters. All this time I thought this was evil trying to conquer what good is still left in this crazy world. All this time I thought this was about America and Israel kicking the hell out of the barbarians. All this time I thought that we were winning the war, but the mad murdering Muslim keep dictating terms for our surrender.

To the media: Stop the lying propaganda and Jew/Israel hate. It isn't working.

We lose some brave brothers and sisters, but we win. We always win. It is G-d's will.

Am Yisrael Chai.

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William Poundstone's avatar
William Poundstone
2h

Reading this, you are the one who is deranged.

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