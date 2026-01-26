Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Olga Pavlova's avatar
Olga Pavlova
1h

This is the perfect message for groypers and communists who were raised on Soviet antizionist propaganda. Too bad, their delusion of grandeur and gargantuan ego won’t listen even remotely. All they would do is cover their ears and deflect, deflect, deflect..

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture