History is not silent.

It breathes.

It remembers.

It whispers through the cracks of every modern lie we tell ourselves.

You think you’re judging me.

That’s the illusion.

In reality, I’m watching you perform morality like a ritual you barely understand.

You call me a “settler.”

You say it with confidence, like a diagnosis, like a verdict, like a spell that turns complexity into comfort.

And I let you.

Because every time you say it, you reveal how desperately you need the word to exist.

You don’t know this land.

You know the story you were given about it.

You don’t know me.

You know the character you were instructed to hate.

Your mind doesn’t operate on reality.

It operates on templates.

Templates are safe.

Templates are simple.

Templates prevent you from facing the terror of ambiguity.

I live in what you call the “West Bank.”

Notice the language.

You need “so-called,” “occupied,” “illegal,” “colonial.”

You stack adjectives like armor because without them, you’d have to confront something unbearable:

That history does not obey your moral frameworks.

You believe geography is a courtroom.

You believe history is a crime scene.

You believe identity is a verdict.

That belief makes you feel powerful.

It also makes you manipulable.

You think you’re resisting propaganda.

You are its ideal customer.

Your outrage is predictable.

Your vocabulary is standardized.

Your moral reflexes are programmable.

I don’t even have to argue with you.

I just exist.

And your brain starts malfunctioning.

Because my existence breaks your algorithm.

If I’m human, your narrative collapses.

If I have history, your slogans weaken.

If I have reasons, your certainty dissolves.

If I’m not a monster, your identity as a moral hero disintegrates.

So you choose the easier option:

Turn me into a symbol.

Symbols are easier to hate than people.

Symbols don’t talk back.

Symbols don’t complicate your worldview.

You don’t oppose me.

You consume me as an idea.

And here’s where it gets uncomfortable.

You think you’re morally superior because you stand far away and judge.

But distance is not virtue.

Distance is laziness with a halo.

You analyze from the safety of abstraction.

I live inside the consequences of history.

You debate borders like chess pieces.

I wake up inside the reality you reduce to slogans.

You need me to be wrong so you can feel right.

I don’t need you at all.

That asymmetry is unbearable for your psyche.

Because it means your outrage is optional.

Your judgment is irrelevant.

Your moral theater is not the center of the universe.

You’re not confronting injustice.

You’re protecting your self-image.

You’re not fighting oppression.

You’re fighting the anxiety that comes from realizing your worldview might be shallow.

So you repeat the word “settler.”

Again.

Again.

Again.

Like a mantra.

Not to understand reality.

But to protect yourself from it.

Here’s the twist you never considered:

What if I’m not trying to convince you?

What if I don’t care whether you agree?

What if your approval is not the currency of truth?

That thought terrifies you.

Because if someone can live, think, and exist outside your moral system…

Then your system is not universal.

It’s just loud.

And suddenly, the person you thought you were judging…

is the one exposing you.

Not with anger.

Not with violence.

Not with slogans.

With something far more destabilizing:

Indifference to your authority.

You don’t hate me because I’m here.

You hate me because my existence proves that your moral empire is not as powerful as you thought.

And deep down, beneath your slogans, beneath your hashtags, beneath your rehearsed outrage…

you feel it.

That quiet, unbearable possibility:

That I might be real.

And your narrative might not be.

That’s the real psychological warfare.

