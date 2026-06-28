Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
10h

Thank you and Ben so much for introducing me to Efrat and your wonderful therapy farm. It was the highlight of my trip to Israel, and will relive the memories every day of my life. Now that I experienced the wonderful work done at the farm, I will support it even more enthusiastically! I feel part of your incredible support family!

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1 reply by Yonah E
Stephen Korn, MD's avatar
Stephen Korn, MD
14h

Beautiful!

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