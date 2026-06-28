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There are cities that impress you.

There are resorts that help you escape.

There are famous places that look great on Instagram and are completely forgettable the moment you leave.

Then there’s Efrat.

A town so extraordinary that I honestly can’t believe it isn’t on every travel bucket list on the planet.

If you’ve never heard of it, don’t feel bad.

The world has a strange habit of ignoring some of its greatest treasures. It spends billions advertising beaches you’ll forget in a week while barely whispering about a community built in the very heart of biblical history.

That’s a mistake.

And I’m going to fix it.

I live in Efrat, a beautiful town in the Judean Hills just south of Jerusalem, and every single day I have one overwhelming thought:

How in the world did I get lucky enough to live here?

This isn’t just another Israeli town.

This is where the ancient world shakes hands with the modern one.

Long before there was an Efrat, there was Ephrath.

This landscape witnessed the footsteps of Abraham. Jacob buried Rachel nearby after she gave birth to Benjamin. The Bible calls the area Bethlehem Ephrathah, the home of Jesse and his son, King David, the shepherd who became Israel’s greatest king. The prophet Micah spoke of this very region. Jewish pilgrims dreamed of these hills for nearly two thousand years while scattered across every continent on earth.

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Most civilizations read about their beginnings.

We can walk through ours.

A few minutes from my front door are sections of Herod’s ancient aqueducts that once carried water to Jerusalem. My children don’t learn Jewish history only from books. They hike through it. They climb it. They picnic beside it.

That’s not tourism.

That’s Tuesday.

Then there’s the view.

I’ve traveled to dozens of countries.

I’ve stood on tropical beaches, looked over famous skylines, and wandered through spectacular mountain ranges.

Nothing compares to watching the sun sink behind the Judean Hills.

The limestone glows gold.

The olive trees shimmer.

Jerusalem begins to sparkle in the distance.

For a few minutes, it feels as if heaven left the lights on just a little longer.

And then the cool mountain breeze arrives, reminding you why so many people fall hopelessly in love with this place.

But landscapes alone don’t build remarkable communities.

People do.

Modern Efrat was founded in 1983 by visionary leaders, including Rabbi Shlomo Riskin and Moshe Moskovitz.

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Rabbi Riskin could have stayed in New York, where he led one of America’s most successful synagogues. Instead, he left comfort behind because he believed the greatest chapter of Jewish history wasn’t behind us. It was waiting to be written here.

His teachers represented some of the greatest rabbinic minds of the twentieth century: Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveitchik, Rabbi Moshe Feinstein, and the Lubavitcher Rebbe. From them he absorbed intellectual brilliance, uncompromising Jewish law, and an unlimited love for the Jewish people.

Then he did something extraordinary.

He built.

Schools.

Neighborhoods.

Communities.

Dreams.

Thousands followed.

Today, Efrat has become one of Israel’s greatest aliyah success stories.

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Walk down the street and you’ll hear Hebrew, English, French, South African accents, Australian accents, Canadian accents and conversations that somehow switch languages in the middle of a sentence without anyone noticing.

Every accent tells the same story.

Someone gave up a comfortable life because they believed coming home mattered more.

That changes a community.

You don’t move to Efrat because it’s trendy.

You move here because you’re looking for something the modern world has almost forgotten.

Meaning.

Belonging.

Purpose.

Here’s what surprised me most.

People actually care about one another.

I know. Radical concept.

When a family makes aliyah, neighbors don’t simply wave.

They unload the moving truck.

They stock the refrigerator.

They invite complete strangers for Shabbat.

When someone is sick, meals magically appear.

When someone celebrates, the whole town celebrates.

Children ride bicycles until sunset.

Parents know each other’s names.

Teachers know every student.

Volunteer organizations seem to multiply overnight.

Nobody waits to be asked.

They simply help.

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Somehow, in an age where people know their food delivery driver’s location better than their next-door neighbor’s name, Efrat quietly decided to do community the old-fashioned way.

By actually being one.

Then there are the schools.

Parents move here from across Israel because of them.

Education isn’t treated like a service.

It’s treated like an investment in the Jewish future.

The parks overflow with children.

The synagogues overflow with learning.

The hiking trails overflow with families.

Life overflows.

And that’s really the point.

Efrat isn’t trying to impress anyone.

It doesn’t have giant billboards.

It doesn’t need celebrity endorsements.

It doesn’t have luxury resorts.

It has something far more valuable.

Authenticity.

It feels real because it is real.

The cafés are full.

The bakeries smell unfairly amazing.

The wineries of Gush Etzion are minutes away.

Jerusalem is practically around the corner.

Ancient trails begin where the sidewalks end.

One moment you’re buying fresh challah.

Twenty minutes later you’re standing where prophets once stood.

Try doing that after a shopping trip anywhere else.

If you’re planning a trip to Israel, don’t make the mistake of racing from one famous landmark to another.

Come to Efrat.

Walk without a schedule.

Drink coffee with the locals.

Watch children playing beneath hills that have witnessed four thousand years of Jewish history.

Take the trail along the ancient aqueduct.

Stay long enough to watch the sun disappear behind the mountains.

Listen to the silence.

You’ll understand something that no photograph can explain.

If you’re considering aliyah, visit before you decide where to live.

You might arrive looking for a neighborhood.

You may leave having found your future.

When my family made aliyah, we thought we were moving to Israel.

What we didn’t realize was that we were moving into one of the greatest stories ever told.

A story that began with Abraham.

Passed through Rachel.

Continued with King David.

Survived exile.

Defied empires.

Outlived every prediction of history.

And today…

Continues with children laughing in the parks of Efrat.

People often ask me why I love this town so much.

The answer is simple.

Efrat doesn’t just remind me where the Jewish people came from.

It reminds me where we’re going.

And every morning, when I open my front door and breathe the cool air of the Judean Hills, I still have the same thought:

There is no place on Earth I’d rather call home.

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