EICHA 5785: THE WORLD LET US BURN—AGAIN
TODAY IS TISHA B’AV.
The blackest, most cursed day on the Jewish calendar.
Not a fast. Not a ritual. Not a “commemoration.”
It is a funeral that never ends.
It is a scream written in fire.
It is the day the world let the Jew die—and blamed him for bleeding.
On this day, our Temples burned.
Not once.
Twice.
Our cities turned to ash.
Our people starved, raped, stab…
