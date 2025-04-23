Eighty Years Since the Smoke: A Yom HaShoah Cry
Tonight, I will go quiet.
And I ask you—if you have a soul—to pause with me.
Tonight is Yom HaShoah,
Holocaust Remembrance Day—the day we remember what happens
when the world goes blind,
when hatred is normalized,
when the image of G-d is turned to ash.
It is the day the Jewish people stand before the mirror of history
and say: We remember. We refuse to forget.
…
