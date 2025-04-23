Tonight, I will go quiet.

And I ask you—if you have a soul—to pause with me.

Tonight is Yom HaShoah,

Holocaust Remembrance Day—the day we remember what happens

when the world goes blind,

when hatred is normalized,

when the image of G-d is turned to ash.

It is the day the Jewish people stand before the mirror of history

and say: We remember. We refuse to forget.

…