Today is Rosh Chodesh Elul. The beginning of the 40 days that saved us, the days Moshe climbed Sinai with shattered tablets behind him and a broken nation below, and for forty days he screamed and begged and cried and refused to let go until God said “Salachti kidvarecha — I have forgiven.” Without that Elul, Israel is gone. Without that Elul, no Second…