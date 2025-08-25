ELUL: THE CRY THAT BUILT SURVIVAL AND WILL JUDGE US ALL
Today is Rosh Chodesh Elul. The beginning of the 40 days that saved us, the days Moshe climbed Sinai with shattered tablets behind him and a broken nation below, and for forty days he screamed and begged and cried and refused to let go until God said “Salachti kidvarecha — I have forgiven.” Without that Elul, Israel is gone. Without that Elul, no Second…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.