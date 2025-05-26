🚨 EMERGENCY APPEAL: THEY WANT TO BURN US OUT — WE WILL ROOT DEEPER 🚨

Today, terrorists lit fires outside our Moshav near Efrat—in our beloved Judea and Samaria. Security footage and firsthand reports confirm that, they set fire to tires in the hills surrounding our Moshav, hoping the flames would spread and consume our fields, our forests, our dreams.

They came to burn the fields we planted with love, to blacken the soil where our children run, to torch the homes of Jewish families who returned here after 2,000 years of exile.

They want us gone. They want ashes where there is life.

But we are still here.

Our answer? Thousands of trees.

We will plant where they tried to destroy.

We will grow where they tried to burn.

This is the Jewish way—turning fire into forests, hate into hope.

Click Here: Help us reclaim our hills.

Every tree is defiance. Every donation is a declaration: We are never leaving.

Stand with us. Plant life. Fight back.

Am Yisrael Chai. Forever.

—

From the hills they tried to burn,

With love, fire, and unbreakable faith.

https://pe4ch.com/ref/vzdR8ksB2cen?lang=en