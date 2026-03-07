Subscribe

I’m going to say some things today that will piss people off, and frankly I don’t give a damn. England Is Dead. Its Leaders have committed demographic suicide. Look at the spectacle unfolding in London and tell me England is a country governed by adults.

Britain hosts American bombers on its soil. British bases are used by the United States to intercept Iranian missiles and drones. RAF Typhoons and F-35s patrol the skies over the Middle East. A British carrier group prepares to sail. Surveillance aircraft deploy. Helicopters deploy. The entire military machine is quietly sliding into position.

And then the Prime Minister stands at the podium and insists Britain is not participating in offensive operations against the bastards in Tehran. I was going to call them bitches, but I stopped myself. There are no bitches in the Iranian regime. Just terrorist bastards running a terror state.

Not participating.

The country is literally holding the damn ladder while the fight is happening and Downing Street is insisting it’s merely supervising the ladder for safety compliance.

This is what passes for strategy now in modern Britain: a legalistic game of vocabulary where bombs fly, jets scramble, and warships move while politicians cling to the word “defensive” like it’s a magic spell that makes reality disappear.

This shit is so unbelievably stupid it’s embarrassing. Anyone with even a shred of common sense should realize how pathetic this looks.

And then comes the moment that should make every British citizen’s blood boil.

The terrorist regime in Tehran has an ambassador sitting comfortably in London, living under British protection, and the guy strolls onto national television to warn Britain to be “very careful.” Think about the sheer arrogance of that. A mouthpiece for a regime that funds terror across the Middle East and threatens Western allies is allowed to sit in the British capital issuing veiled threats like he owns the place. In a country with a spine he’d be declared persona non grata and shoved onto the first plane out of Heathrow. Instead, the British political class wrings its hands while the same circles spend their energy attacking Benjamin Netanyahu, the democratically elected prime minister of Israel, for defending his country against the very regime this ambassador represents. The hypocrisy is staggering. London gives airtime and diplomatic shelter to Tehran’s representatives while sneering at Israel for fighting them. If you wrote this as satire, people would say it’s too ridiculous to be believable. Yet here it is, playing out in real time.

Let that sink in.

A representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran, a regime that literally chants “Death to America” and “Death to Israel,” a regime that British intelligence itself has warned is linked to hostile plots on British soil, sits comfortably in London television studios lecturing Britain about escalation. This guy represents the human butchers of the Middle East. Let that absurdity sink in. A mouthpiece for a terror-sponsoring regime is allowed to live safely in the capital of the very country he threatens, wagging his finger at the British public like he’s the responsible adult in the room. If this were fiction it would sound too stupid to print. Yet here we are. The sane response would be simple: declare him persona non grata, escort him to Heathrow, and send him back to the regime he represents. Instead the British establishment nods politely while a representative of Tehran issues warnings from inside London. It’s a disgraceful display of weakness, and anyone pretending this spectacle is normal is either blind or willfully stupid.

If Churchill were alive he would choke on the absurdity of it.

A terrorist regime threatens Britain on British television while sipping tea under British diplomatic immunity.

And the British state nods politely.

That is not diplomacy. That is utter humiliation.

But the rot does not stop there. Oh no. The real disease lies deeper inside Britain’s political and cultural institutions, and everyone pretending otherwise is lying to themselves and the world.

For years Britain was rocked by one of the most horrifying scandals in its modern history: organized grooming gangs that preyed on vulnerable girls.

Rotherham.

Rochdale.

Telford.

Oxford.

Newcastle.

Case after case. Town after town. Thousands of victims.

The Jay Report revealed at least 1,400 children abused in Rotherham alone between 1997 and 2013.

Let that number sit in your throat for a second.

Fourteen hundred children.

Police ignored complaints. Social workers ignored parents. Local officials looked away. Journalists hesitated. Politicians froze.

Why?

Because many perpetrators came from specific immigrant communities and the authorities were terrified of being called racist.

Terrified.

Children were sacrificed on the altar of political correctness.

Years later the Casey Review confirmed what ordinary people had been shouting for a decade: institutions failed these girls, data was ignored, patterns were ignored, and the truth was buried under bureaucratic cowardice.

The victims screamed.

The state whispered.

And the predators continued.

That is not a right-wing talking point. That is documented history from official British investigations. The Islamic fundamentalists have taken over England!

But watch how the establishment reacts when someone mentions it. They squirm. They panic. They try to change the subject. They insist the real problem is “online rhetoric.”

The real problem was girls being raped while authorities were too frightened to do their jobs.

Then there is the cultural surrender happening in plain sight.

Churchill’s statue in Parliament Square, the man who stood against Nazi tyranny when Europe collapsed, vandalized with graffiti calling him a war criminal and praising violent political movements.

Not once.

Repeatedly.

Crowds chanting slogans celebrating intifada.

Statues defaced.

Flags burned.

History mocked.

And what does the British political class do?

Press releases.

Hand-wringing.

Symposiums.

The occasional arrest followed by a lecture about “community tensions.”

The entire governing instinct has become one endless apology.

Meanwhile ordinary people look around their neighborhoods and see something else entirely: a country changing rapidly while the leadership refuses to even discuss it honestly.

The Office for National Statistics reported that “Muhammad” was the most common baby name for boys in England and Wales in recent years when spelling variations are grouped together.

The 2021 Census showed the Muslim population growing to around 6.5 percent, up significantly over the previous decade, while Christianity declined and secularism surged.

Those are not conspiracy theories.

Those are numbers published by the British government itself.

But try discussing them openly and watch the establishment react like you just detonated a nuclear device in a library.

Because the real taboo is not immigration.

The real taboo is honesty.

Britain’s elites would rather pretend nothing is happening than admit the country is changing in ways that require serious leadership.

So instead the nation drifts.

Security threats grow.

Foreign regimes threaten British interests.

Domestic scandals expose institutional cowardice.

Public trust collapses.

And the political class responds with the same tired ritual: carefully worded statements designed to offend absolutely no one while solving absolutely nothing.

This is how nations decline.

Not through dramatic invasion scenes from a history documentary.

Through paralysis.

Through leaders who are terrified of clarity.

Through institutions that punish truth-telling and reward euphemisms.

Through a governing class so obsessed with appearing virtuous that it forgets the basic purpose of government: protect your people, defend your country, and tell the truth.

Britain still has no strength.

A declining military.

Fading alliances.

An embarrassing history.

And all that matters is the people running the country lack the courage and strength to confront reality.

A nation does not collapse the day the enemy arrives.

It collapses the day its leaders decide it is safer to lie about the problem than to fight it.

And right now, watching London stagger from one crisis to another, the frightening question isn’t whether Britain still has power. The real question is whether Britain will survive the next decade. Nations can survive enemies. They can survive war. What they cannot survive is leaders with no courage and no will to act while the ship is taking on water. And judging by the fools running the place today, nobody seems willing to grab the wheel and steer. It’s an absolute idiotic disgrace.