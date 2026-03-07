Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary Steven Friedman's avatar
Gary Steven Friedman
4h

Yoneh E: thank you for this brilliant summation documenting the transition from the United Kingdom to the Islamic Republic of England. The humiliation of non-Muslim Brits is profoundly felt at this time. Whilst you take some deep meditational breaths, please know the following: (1) the UK is no longer being supplied with Trident Missile Nuclear Warheads by the United States in part because the British Military is no longer capable or reliable or trusted in the throes of the transition to an Islamic Republic; (2) the British Isles are on a path to suffer the same fate and humiliation at the hands of the Chinese government as happened with the "transition" of Hong Kong from British to Chinese ownership; (3) only an intervention by The Almighty can alter the humiliation, fiscal decline, cultural transition, and disappearance of Britain from the annals of history. That is immense--and THAT is the evidence that Islamists show for how short-lived are non-Muslim states. This provides radical Islamists deep pride and joy that they have pushed The British Empire to extinction. For our Judeo-Christian Brethren in England, their humiliation is deep as they submit to Islam. This is precisely what Ayatollah Khomeini, Ayatollah Khamenei, Osama bin-Laden, Wahabists, Pro-Palestinians, and <fill in the blank> have been predicting. The transition of the British Empire to the Islamic Republic of England is accomplished. Lastly, the Prime Minister's declaration that one British warship (currently in dry-dock for many months) is on the way to help the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia a few months after its time of need...well that is indeed cowardice and shame beyond words. Apologies for being dismal, but my colleagues in the UK are inconsolable to be frank. Gary

Reply
Share
Kevin R Watts's avatar
Kevin R Watts
4h

the living hell that Sir Winston Churchill fought through for the "Good England" and now this? It's gut-wrenching to be sure.

😢 😭 😒 😤

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture