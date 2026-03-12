Subscribe

There is a level of historical gaslighting happening right now that would be impressive if it weren’t so grotesque. The pundits sit in comfortable studios thousands of miles away, sipping espresso and debating “Israeli escalation,” as if this war appeared out of thin air like a random thunderstorm. As if history began yesterday. As if October 7 was some mysterious cosmic accident.

Enough of that nonsense.

This war began in Tehran.

It began with the Islamic Republic of Iran spending thirty years building a terror empire designed for one purpose: surrounding the Jewish state with armed fanatics who would kill Jews whenever the regime snapped its fingers.

Iran didn’t hide this plan. They bragged about it.

They call it the Axis of Resistance.

What it actually is is a ring of Iranian-funded terror armies stretching across the Middle East like a tightening noose.

Hamas in Gaza.

Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Militias in Syria and Iraq.

Houthis firing missiles from Yemen.

And every single one of them runs on the same fuel: Iranian money, Iranian weapons, Iranian training, Iranian ideology.

For decades Tehran has poured staggering sums into Hamas alone. Hundreds of millions of dollars. Rockets. Drone technology. Explosives. Tactical training. Tunnel engineering. Military planning.

You don’t wake up one morning with the ability to launch thousands of rockets, infiltrate a border with paragliders, breach military bases, and massacre civilians across multiple communities.

That takes years of preparation.

And Hamas did not build that capability alone.

They built it with the help of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. They built it with Iranian engineers, Iranian funding pipelines, Iranian strategic guidance.

October 7 was not spontaneous rage.

It was the product of thirty years of Iranian investment in terrorism.

And when that massacre happened, when families were butchered in their homes and children were dragged into Gaza as hostages, when the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust unfolded in real time…

The regime in Tehran didn’t condemn it.

They celebrated it.

That tells you everything.

But here’s where the absurdity becomes almost unbearable.

The same regime that bankrolls terror groups across the Middle East still sits comfortably inside the United Nations.

Let that sink in.

A government that funds militias dedicated to destroying a democracy is treated like a normal diplomatic partner.

A regime that openly chants “Death to America” gets to send diplomats to cocktail receptions in Western capitals.

A government that arms terrorist armies across four countries still maintains diplomatic relations with nations that claim to defend democracy.

The hypocrisy is staggering.

Imagine if in the 1930s the world had allowed Nazi Germany to fund paramilitary groups across Europe while politely shaking hands with Hitler at international summits.

That is the moral insanity we are living through.

Iran is not some misunderstood regional actor. It is a revolutionary regime built on exporting violence. Its constitution literally enshrines the mission of spreading its ideological revolution beyond its borders.

And how does it do that?

By building proxy armies.

Hezbollah alone was created by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps in the 1980s. Today it possesses one of the largest missile arsenals on Earth, aimed directly at Israeli cities.

Hamas became another arm of that same strategy.

Iran builds the weapons.

Iran trains the fighters.

Iran pays the salaries.

Iran coordinates the strategy.

Then the same commentators who ignored all of this for decades suddenly ask why Israel is fighting back.

The sheer audacity is breathtaking.

Israel withdrew completely from Gaza in 2005. Every settlement dismantled. Every soldier removed. It was one of the most controversial decisions in Israeli history and it tore the country apart politically.

The promise was simple: maybe peace would follow.

Instead Hamas seized control in a violent coup and turned Gaza into a fortified Iranian weapons depot.

Rocket factories.

Terror tunnels.

Missile launch sites embedded in civilian areas.

Year after year rockets were fired into Israeli towns.

Year after year the world shrugged.

Until October 7.

Until thousands of terrorists crossed the border and committed atrocities so barbaric they looked like footage from another century.

And now, suddenly, the same people who ignored decades of Iranian-sponsored terror want to lecture Israel about restraint.

Restraint?

Restraint is what Israel showed for thirty years while Iran built an entire regional war machine around it.

What the world is witnessing now is something different.

It is the moment Israel decided the scorecard is no longer acceptable.

Iran believed it could wage war through proxies forever. That it could arm terror groups, fund massacres, and hide safely behind distance and diplomacy.

That illusion is collapsing.

Because when a regime spends decades building a network designed to murder your citizens, you don’t debate endlessly about optics.

You dismantle the network.

The real scandal in all of this isn’t that Israel is fighting.

The real scandal is that the so-called civilized world tolerated the Iranian terror empire for decades while pretending it was just another government.

Iran should have been treated like the pariah it is long ago.

Expelled. Isolated. Sanctioned into irrelevance.

Instead it was appeased, negotiated with, and legitimized.

And the result was October 7.

Israel is not the aggressor in this story.

Israel is the country that survived thirty years of Iranian-sponsored warfare.

And now the architects of that war are finally being confronted.

The Jewish state has learned a lesson history taught it many times before: when enemies openly promise your destruction, believe them.

Iran built the terror machine.

Iran funded the killers.

Iran celebrated the massacre.

What you are watching now is not the start of a war.

It is the bill finally coming due.

