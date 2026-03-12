Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dawn's avatar
Dawn
8h

This EVIL regime MUST be stopped NOW‼️Illegal GARBAGE and unlawful occupation of the country will be DESTROYED and the people are going to be FREED‼️The LORD bless the IDF 🇮🇱and We the people of America 🇺🇸 will REJOICE ‼️💥✝️💥💕🙏❤️😺

Reply
Share
Dayna Albert's avatar
Dayna Albert
9h

Your writings are inspired, and inspiring! Thank you.

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Voices of Zion · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture