Qatar has the audacity — the unimaginable gall — to stand at a podium, in their marble palace built on slave labor, and lecture Israel about “not obstructing” a deal because two murdered hostages haven’t been returned yet. TWO HUMAN BEINGS. Not numbers. Not political tokens. Actual people Hamas butchered and dumped God knows where — and Qatar, the grand patron of jihadist filth, says Israel shouldn’t “stall” the agreement over their bodies.

You cannot make this insanity up.

The world treats Qatar like some enlightened mediator when everyone knows it’s nothing more than Hamas’s armored bunker with room service. Qatar isn’t neutral — Qatar is the penthouse suite Hamas retreats to when it’s done massacring Jews. Qatar is where terrorist “leadership” sips cappuccinos, watches Al Jazeera cheerleading youth radicalization, and plans their next genocide fantasy while Israel digs through rubble for bones.

And the world? Oh, the world nods along like idiots. “Yes Qatar, you wise desert sages, tell us again how Israel should behave.” Meanwhile Qatar bankrolls the tunnels, wires the salaries, houses the commanders, plays host to the killers who supervised October 7 like it was some twisted Olympic event. They weren’t hiding in caves. They were lounging in Doha high-rises under the protection of a monarchy drunk on gas money and moral emptiness.

And now these same Qatari officials dare to blame Israel — Israel — for insisting that TWO HOSTAGES, two human beings who deserve to be buried with dignity, must be returned before anything else moves forward. As if Israel is the obstacle. As if the people holding the actual bodies hostage aren’t Qatar’s beloved Hamas guests. As if dignity for the dead is some unreasonable “pretext” Israel invented to annoy them.

It’s literally the moral equivalent of the arsonist yelling at the firefighter for insisting on finding the last victims before packing up the hoses.

But Qatar doesn’t care about victims. Their entire foreign policy is one giant “how do we keep terrorists empowered while pretending to be sophisticated?” Their money built the rockets, dug the tunnels, printed the propaganda, fueled the kidnappings, greased every joint of Hamas’s murder machine. Everything that happened on October 7 has Qatari fingerprints on it — from the Kalashnikov to the megaphone shouting “Allahu Akbar” over women’s screams.

And now they say “don’t hold up the deal over two bodies.”

Of course they say that. Bodies aren’t worth anything to them. Human life isn’t worth anything to them. The only thing Qatar values is its precious influence — influence it gets by holding the leash of the worst terrorists on earth.

Israel attacking a Hamas target linked to Qatar wasn’t escalation — it was exposure. It ripped the mask off. It showed the world exactly where Hamas sleeps when it’s not butchering Jews: in Qatar’s embrace. Qatar isn’t a broker. Qatar is the den mother of Islamist bloodlust, feeding Hamas like overgrown toddlers who happen to run death squads.

And somehow the world, like a bunch of sleepwalking clowns, still pretends Qatar is this enlightened mediator whose opinion matters. The same world that watched Jewish children burned alive on October 7 and then ran to Qatar to “facilitate” talks with the perpetrators. Talks! With mass murderers! And Qatar gets to play the wise man while literally protecting the monsters everyone is negotiating with.

This is the insanity of our time.

This is the sickness that passes for diplomacy.

Israel demands its dead back. Qatar calls it an “obstruction.” Israel demands the return of human beings. Qatar calls it an inconvenience. Israel mourns its murdered citizens. Qatar hosts their killers like celebrities.

And people still wonder why Israelis are furious?

People still question the rage?

People still have the nerve to act confused about why Qatar deserves nothing but condemnation?

Let the world hear it clearly and without stutter:

Qatar is a terror state.

Qatar is Hamas’s oxygen tank.

Qatar is the reason hostages are still missing, still held, still buried in unmarked holes by cowards dressed as militants.

Qatar is the one with the power to end this overnight — and it refuses.

Because chaos gives Qatar relevance.

Terror gives Qatar leverage.

Jewish suffering gives Qatar status.

If Qatar truly wanted peace, it would drag Hamas leaders out of their Doha hotel beds by the collar and force them to return every hostage, alive or dead. Instead, Qatar steps up to the microphone and tells Israel to be quiet and move on.

Move on?

While Jewish remains lie in Gaza dirt?

Move on?

While Hamas plays puppet-master from Qatar’s golden throne?

Move on?

While the families of the murdered beg for closure?

No.

Absolutely not.

This fury is righteous.

This rage is moral.

And the world’s willingness to bow to Qatar’s absurdity is the greatest proof that global diplomacy has the IQ of wet cardboard.

Israel will not move on.

Israel will not be scolded by a terror-sponsoring monarchy.

And Israel will damn well bring every one of its people home — bodies included — before letting Qatar slither into another round of self-congratulating delusion.

If the world can’t see the truth by now, it’s because they prefer the lie.

And if Qatar thinks it can dictate the price of Jewish life, it’s about to learn that Israel doesn’t negotiate its humanity with anyone — especially not with the hosts of its murderers.