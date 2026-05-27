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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
1h

Yonah, so beautifully put. Unity is so necessary for survival. There must be unity in defending Israel. I worry about the divisions that weaken our own country.

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Uzenstein's avatar
Uzenstein
1hEdited

אמן, כן יהי רצון.

Let’s start with stopping government support for haredi yeshivas who take and take billions shamelessly and don’t give or give a damn.

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