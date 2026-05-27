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I am a Religious Zionist. I believe that Torah and responsibility walk together. That loving the Jewish people means serving the Jewish people. That the privilege of living in a Jewish state comes with obligations. That when Jews are under attack, you do not search for exemptions. You answer the call.

That is why I am angry.

Not angry at our enemies. They have been trying to kill us for generations. Their hatred is predictable. What I struggle to understand is the growing number of our own brothers who watch a nation at war and conclude that the responsibility belongs to someone else.

My community has buried its sons.

My community fills combat units.

My community fills officer courses.

My community fills reserve battalions.

My community studies Torah, builds families, prays, learns, teaches, and then sends its children to stand on the borders of the Jewish state with rifles in their hands because we believe defending Jewish life is itself a sacred obligation.

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And yet we are expected to remain silent while politicians fight harder for exemptions than enlistment.

No.

I refuse.

I refuse to pretend that this arrangement is fair.

I refuse to pretend that endless military exemptions strengthen Jewish unity.

I refuse to pretend that the sons of one community are somehow more expendable than the sons of another.

The Religious Zionist world proved long ago that Torah and military service are not contradictory. We live that reality every day. We do not view service as a threat to Judaism. We view it as an expression of Judaism. The soldier protecting Jewish families is performing a mitzvah no less profound than the scholar studying sacred texts.

What hurts most is not disagreement. Jews have always argued.

What hurts is the sense that too many people have become comfortable benefiting from sacrifices they are unwilling to share.

Our reservists are exhausted.

Our families are exhausted.

Our businesses are exhausted.

Our wives and children have spent months without fathers at home.

Our young people have watched friends return wounded or not return at all.

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And still we are told to be patient.

Still we are told to compromise.

Still we are told that someone else’s responsibility can remain optional while ours remains mandatory.

October 7 changed everything.

The old assumptions died that day.

A country fighting for its survival cannot function when entire sectors remain detached from the burden of defending it. National solidarity cannot survive indefinitely as a one-way transaction.

I do not want division among Jews.

I want partnership.

I do not want resentment.

I want responsibility.

I do not want excuses.

I want participation.

Because Israel belongs to all of us.

The fallen belong to all of us.

The future belongs to all of us.

And the duty to defend that future must belong to all of us as well.

The era of exemptions must end.

The era of shared responsibility must begin.

Not because it is politically convenient.

Because it is morally necessary.

Because it is Zionism.

Because it is justice.

And because a Jewish state can only remain strong when every Jew standing beneath its flag is willing to help defend it.

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