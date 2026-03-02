Voice of Zion

Jane Stuart
4h

Thank you for taking us inside the mamad, and sharing your thoughts, and your feelings and your history. My favorite part was your sharing the fact that your children are with you. I can only imagine how adorable and full of life they are.

As a protestant American, I began following the news of Israel daily following on after 10/7. Mostly the JPost but then at some point following Jewish writers on substack. Men, but as a woman I especially loved the Jewish women writers who live in Israel. I'm almost 77, so I grew up reading Anne Frank. And learning about Auschwitz and the Nazis. My father served in WWII so I learned things from him as well. My high school graduating class consisting of 24 girls included my best friend. She was bright, well read, loved art and no I didn't pick her because she was Jewish, it just happened she was. I had lunch with her last week. I wanted to know if she was concerned about the rising tide of antisemitism in our country (God knows I never thought I would see it in the US)---but I didn't want to ask her and she didn't bring it up. I'm not sure why I digressed to such an extent but I think I was planning to come around to saying how much I admire the Jewish people. I went to private schools, the Jewish kids were ALWAYS bright students. Jewish philanthropy has always been generous. Jewish lawyers and judges are noteworthy. Not much of my digressions are useful to you. But I promise you I pray often: for God to protect all people in Israel and every single Israeli serving in the military.

Once again, thank you for sharing that your dear children are in the mamad with you.

Courtenay R
4h

And I still say: good on you. 🙏🇮🇱❤️

