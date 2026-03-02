Subscribe

For those of you blessed enough to not know what that word means: a mamad is an Israeli “secure room,” a reinforced concrete room built into apartments and houses, with a steel door and a sealed window, designed to keep you alive when rockets, missiles, or shrapnel decide to visit your neighborhood like they pay rent. It is not a panic room for rich people with ego problems. It is a national infrastructure project built on one blunt assumption: someone, somewhere, will eventually try to murder Jews again, and we should at least have decent concrete when it happens.

So here I am. In the mamad. Again. With my children. Again. Listening to the outside world scream. Again.

And if you want my “explanation” of what’s happening in my head while I sit inside this box, here it is: I am a damn Jew. A child of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. A survivor by inheritance. I am that stubborn, statistically impossible thread running through history that every empire, every fanatic, every bureaucrat with a stamp, and every mob with a torch has tried to snap. And they failed. Over. And over. And over.

People love to talk about “identity” like it’s a fashion choice. Like you woke up one day and picked a vibe. Jewish identity isn’t a vibe. It’s a timeline written in ash and miracles, and it’s dragged behind us like a royal cloak and a chain at the same time.

Subscribe

I’m the Jew who “survived” Adam’s apple and Noah’s flood in the only way a people survive the ancient stories: by carrying memory forward until it becomes destiny. I’m the Jew who had the audacity to believe Abraham was the first Jew, that covenant mattered, that G-d had expectations and history had consequences. I’m the Jew whose ancestors learned early that the world loves Jewish ideas and hates Jewish existence. Everyone wants the ethics, the prophets, the Bible, the moral vocabulary. Fewer people are thrilled about the people who introduced them.

And when I sit in the mamad, I don’t just hear sirens.

I hear the footsteps.

I hear the old sounds, the recurring soundtrack of human cruelty dressed up in local costumes.

I hear ancient hatred in modern packaging.

Because if you’re a student of history, you don’t get to be surprised. You only get to be furious.

So let’s do what polite society always tries to avoid. Let’s actually say the names of the storms we walked through.

We were enslaved. We were exiled. We were hunted.

Subscribe

We were crushed under empires that treated human beings like inventory.

We were exiled from our land, scattered into a thousand fragile communities, and then blamed for being scattered.

We were turned into a permanent minority, and then punished for existing as one.

We lived in Europe’s shtetls, where life was humble and faith was loud, and then the pogroms came through like seasonal weather. Not because we did anything, but because we were there. The mob doesn’t need evidence. It needs permission.

We were accused of poisoning wells, murdering children, defiling bread, controlling money, controlling governments, controlling the weather, controlling whatever convenient fantasy the era needed. The details change. The accusation never does: “Your existence is a problem.”

We were shoved into ghettos, branded as outsiders, taxed as parasites, restricted like a disease, then demanded to “integrate” into societies that legally and socially built walls around us. We were told: be less Jewish, and when we tried, we were told: not like that either.

We were expelled from places we helped build.

We were expelled from England (1290), from France multiple times, from territories across Europe like we were a recurring administrative nuisance instead of human beings.

Subscribe

We were expelled from Spain in 1492, ripped out of one of the great Jewish centers of the world because a crown decided purity mattered more than people. Families shattered, libraries burned, lives uprooted, and all of it baptized in righteousness.

We were trapped in the machinery of the Inquisition, where “conversion” meant: renounce yourself or be tortured until your scream sounds like agreement. And even then, it often wasn’t enough. They didn’t want your faith. They wanted your disappearance.

Then came the modern age, where humans congratulated themselves for being enlightened while inventing industrial-scale cruelty.

Then came the ghettos again.

Then the trains.

Then Auschwitz.

Subscribe

Then the neat paperwork of mass murder. The cold efficiency of turning human beings into smoke while the world debated whether it was “complicated.”

I visited Auschwitz. I stood where the earth itself feels bruised. And it changes you, because you realize something that is both terrifying and clarifying: civilization is thin. It can crack fast. And when it cracks, Jews bleed early.

So yes, when I’m in the mamad, my mind runs the archive.

And here’s the part that makes me laugh, the bitter kind of laugh that tastes like iron: I am also the Jew who made a home in New York, Berlin, Paris, London, Johannesburg. I’m the Jew who migrated, adapted, learned the language, paid taxes, built businesses, raised children, tried to be normal. I’m the Jew who looked at the map and did what Jews have always done: search for someplace safer.

I’m the Jew who thought Sydney might be safe. Because what kind of sane person imagines they’ll be targeted on the other side of the planet?

And then the modern world, the one that calls itself tolerant, started doing what it always does when it gets bored and morally lazy. It began romanticizing our enemies and treating Jewish survival as a political inconvenience. It began dressing hatred up as activism, repackaging ancient antisemitism in trendier language, then pretending it’s “justice.”

And now I’m the Jew back in the land of Israel, spending the majority of my day in a shelter with my children.

Subscribe

Do you understand the absurdity of that sentence?

After everything.

After the expulsions, after the inquisitions, after the pogroms, after the crematoria, after the “never again” speeches that dissolved the minute they became socially inconvenient, I’m sitting in reinforced concrete with my kids because missiles are overhead.

And yet, here’s the other truth, the one that doesn’t fit into the smug little narratives people use to make themselves feel wise:

I am also so damn lucky.

Not because rockets are “character-building.” Not because fear is some spiritual hobby.

Lucky because I can protect my children at all.

Lucky because I have a home in the one place on earth built explicitly on the idea that Jews don’t have to beg for permission to live.

Lucky because I can look at my children’s faces in the mamad and know that Jewish life didn’t end in Europe. It didn’t end in Spain. It didn’t end in Germany. It didn’t end in the gas. It didn’t end in the ashes. It didn’t end in the sea of indifference.

Subscribe

And I think about my grandparents. My great-grandparents. What would they think if they could see this?

They would grieve that Jews are still targeted.

They would rage that the world never really learned.

And then they would stare at my children, alive, loud, stubborn, beautiful, and they would understand something holy: we didn’t just survive history. We dragged ourselves out of it and rebuilt.

So yes, I hate the mamad. I hate that my kids know this routine. I hate the sound that turns the body into a startled animal. I hate what it does to a parent to watch a child try to be brave.

But I also know what this room represents.

It represents the Jewish refusal to disappear.

It represents the end of the Jewish condition of helplessness.

It represents the sentence our enemies never want to hear:

“We’re still here.”

And now it’s Purim.

Purim, of all days, when the story is literally about a regime deciding the Jews should be wiped out because one Jew wouldn’t bow. When the plot was legalized, scheduled, normalized. When the paperwork was ready. When the “respectable” people could say, “It’s just policy.”

Purim is the annual reminder that Jewish history is not a straight line. It’s a wrestling match. Hidden miracles, reversed decrees, the mighty collapsing under the weight of their own hatred.

So I sit in this shelter, and I feel everything at once.

I feel anger hot enough to crack stone.

I feel fear sharp enough to slice through sleep.

I feel gratitude so deep it makes me nauseous.

I look at my children and I see the beauty of my life, even while the sky tries to murder it.

And here’s what makes me such a damn Jew: I can be under threat and still believe. Still bless. Still see goodness in humanity without being stupid about evil. Still refuse to let terror define the terms of my soul.

You can try to kill me.

You can kill me.

But you will never erase what I am.

You will never erase Abraham arguing with G-d.

You will never erase Sinai.

You will never erase the prophets screaming truth into corrupt courts.

You will never erase the scholars and the poets and the stubborn mothers lighting Shabbat candles in secret.

You will never erase the Jews who crawled out of Europe with numbers on their arms and still built families.

You will never erase the Jewish people, because we are not a trend. We are not a phase. We are not a guest in someone else’s civilization.

We are eternal.

And if you are foolish enough to bet against Jewish survival, you’re joining the longest losing streak in human history.

Good luck with that.

Subscribe