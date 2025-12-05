Europe, listen carefully — I’m about to rip the last layers of your self-delusion straight off, leaving nothing but the naked, trembling truth you’ve spent centuries trying to drown in wine, philosophy, and moral posturing. What you did at Eurovision wasn’t “courage.” It wasn’t “humanitarianism.” It wasn’t “values.” It was the purest expression of your ancient, feral reflex — the one that predates your democracies, your constitutions, your enlightenment, your fake remorse. Your muscle memory activated the moment you realized Jews walked onstage not as victims, not as ghosts, not as exhibits in your museums, but as sovereigns. And Europe cannot handle sovereign Jews. It never could. It never will.

Four broadcasters storming off because the only Jewish state dares to exist in the same spotlight? That’s not politics. That’s not protest. That’s Europe slipping back into its ancestral skin like a snake returning to its old shed — comfortable, familiar, shamefully natural. You think walking out on Israel is a moral statement? No. It’s a nervous twitch. A continental tic. The same impulse that made you confiscate Jewish instruments, burn Jewish books, and silence Jewish voices with breathtaking efficiency. You’ve just dressed it up in sequins and called it “public concern.”

Spain lectures Israel about “unconscionable loss of life.” Spain — the birthplace of the Jewish expulsion industry — suddenly crying humanitarian tears? Spare me. Ireland rolls out its moral outrage while still romanticizing militant movements like they’re characters in a pub ballad. The Netherlands, which lost nearly all its Jews to the machinery it allowed within its borders, now pretends to draw ethical red lines for Jews who refused to be erased a second time. And Slovenia? Slovenia standing there with that bizarre messianic child-counting performance, as if it has ever once in its history lifted a finger for Jewish children slaughtered under Europe’s watch. Europe counting dead toddlers while ignoring the Jewish ones buried in its soil is the most European behavior imaginable.

Let’s stop the academic pretense. Europe isn’t boycotting Israel. Europe is boycotting Jewish survival. Because Jewish survival — especially Jewish survival through strength, pride, and sovereignty — exposes Europe’s deepest insecurity: that its entire moral identity is built on a lie. Europe cannot stomach the existence of a Jewish state that doesn’t need European pity, European shelter, European lectures, or European permission. A Jewish violinist trembling in a corner? Europe can handle. A Jewish nation that builds rockets, rescues hostages, leads global innovation, and competes in Eurovision with its chin up? Europe goes into moral cardiac arrest.

This is why Europeans spin these hysterical narratives about “boundaries” and “values.” Because they can’t admit the real reason: they thought the Jews they tried to destroy would stay destroyed. Israel confuses them. Israel enrages them. Israel terrifies them — not because Israel is violent, but because Israel is alive. And nothing haunts Europe like Jews who refuse to die.

And the irony? Europe actually believes this Eurovision stunt makes it look righteous. Heroic. Principled. It doesn’t. It makes Europe look exactly as it always has: a continent so addicted to moral theater that it would rather boycott Jews than confront the fact that its own track record on human life is a horror anthology that never ends. Europe condemning Israel is like a wolf condemning the sheep for defending themselves.

But here’s the part that incinerates Europe’s ego at the molecular level: Israel doesn’t need you anymore. Israel doesn’t need your applause, your stages, your glass trophies, your fragile approval. The Jewish people don’t need a seat at your table — we built our own land, our own army, our own future, our own hope. We sing because we survived you. We sing because you failed to erase us. We sing because your nightmares became our renaissance.

Europe once expelled Jewish musicians. Now it tries to expel the Jewish nation. You’re not innovators — you’re repeat offenders. Same melody, same instinct, same cowardice, same choreography. But this time? Israel is not waiting backstage.