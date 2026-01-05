I went to the Knesset first.

… Then I went to Yad Vashem.

… And the night before, as the Shabbath ended, I heard the news about Maduro finally being dragged toward justice.

That sequence matters. Because it exposes the axis of evil for what it is: not a conspiracy, not a theory, but a recurring alliance of ideas that always ends the same way.

The Knesset is the antidote. It is Israel’s parliament, and it is deliberately ugly in the way freedom always is. Shouting. Disagreement. Coalitions collapsing. Leaders challenged. Laws argued to death. Jews, Arabs, religious, secular, left, right, all colliding in public. No holy rulers. No sacred ideology. Power is temporary, law is supreme, and no one gets to be morally untouchable. It exists because Jews learned that silence and submission are how evil wins.

Then you walk into Yad Vashem, and the volume drops to zero.

Yad Vashem is not history. It’s a receipt. It documents what happens when an ideology crowns itself righteous and declares that some people are exempt from justice while others are beneath it. The Holocaust didn’t start with murder. It started with excuses. With intellectuals explaining why accountability was unfair. With activists deciding that some lives were obstacles to progress. With governments deciding the law could bend if the cause felt pure enough.

Every room screams the same warning: this is where moral loopholes end.

Now enter Maduro, socialism’s latest corpse pile, and watch the same people lose their minds because the law finally showed up.

Maduro is not complicated. He is a narco-dictator who stole elections, crushed dissent, trafficked drugs, starved a nation, tortured opponents, and drove millions into exile. Venezuela didn’t collapse because of sanctions. It collapsed because socialism finished its lies and needed terror to survive. This is not debate. It’s footage.

And yet, the moment accountability appears, the masks come off.

Suddenly justice is “imperialism.”

Suddenly arrest is “colonialism.”

Suddenly law enforcement is “violence.”

As long as the criminal is not Jewish.

This is the axis of evil infecting the West:

socialist grievance politics,

Islamist absolutism,

and antisemitism repackaged as virtue.

Different slogans. One rule: protect the tyrant if he hates the right people.

When Jews defend themselves, it’s genocide.

When Israel enforces law, it’s apartheid.

When Trump moves against a socialist thug, it’s fascism.

But when Maduro turns a country into a mass grave with a passport office, it’s “context.”

When jihadists butcher civilians, it’s “resistance.”

When dictators crush their people, it’s “anti-imperialism.”

That is not morality. That is ideological sewage.

This is why figures like Mamdani are furious. Because the Knesset and Yad Vashem together expose the scam. One proves Jews can govern themselves without tyranny. The other proves exactly what happens when the world excuses evil long enough. Put them side by side and the entire narrative collapses.

If Jews are allowed sovereignty, law, and self-defense, the fantasy dies.

If accountability applies evenly, the axis breaks.

So reality must be inverted.

Criminals become victims.

Victims become villains.

Justice becomes oppression.

Trump didn’t escalate anything by moving against Maduro. He did the one thing this axis cannot survive: he enforced consequences. Tyrants don’t fear outrage. They fear handcuffs. Every time the West flinches, another monster learns he’s untouchable. Every time the law is enforced, the illusion cracks.

The arrest of Maduro isn’t dangerous.

What’s dangerous is how many people are enraged that it happened.

Because that rage reveals the truth: they were never against tyranny. They were against tyranny being punished when it served their side.

The Knesset shows how civilization stays alive.

Yad Vashem shows what happens when it doesn’t.

And Venezuela is the smoldering aftermath when socialism finishes eating its own.

History has already named this alliance.

It just keeps changing the uniforms.