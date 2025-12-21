Subscribe

Palestinian Nationalism: A Political Failure So Complete It Now Identifies as Performance Art

Let’s stop pretending this is a “national movement.”

Palestinian nationalism is a 75-year temper tantrum with a logo, propped up by foreign cash, moral blackmail, and activists who confuse screaming with thinking.

This isn’t liberation.

It’s LARPing with body counts.

If nation-building were a skill, this movement would still be stuck at “intro tutorial failed—please try again.”

The Only National Project That Actively Hates the Concept of a Nation

Normal nationalist movements want:

Borders

Laws

Accountability

An economy

A future

Subscribe

Palestinian nationalism wants:

A microphone

A camera

A dead Jew for the headline

And zero responsibility for what happens next

It’s the only “people” on Earth whose political identity collapses the moment you ask:

“Okay, so what do you actually want to build?”

Cue screaming. Cue chanting. Cue accusations. Cue running to the UN like a toddler who lost at Monopoly.

The Cold War Never Ended — It Just Got Dumber

The Soviet Union died.

Its brain rot survived.

Old Cold War tactics:

Tanks

Missiles

Ideology with footnotes

New Cold War tactics:

NGOs

Hashtags

TikTok historians

People who think “context” means “ignore facts”

Palestinian nationalism is the world’s most reusable anti-Western prop. Like a haunted doll, it keeps getting passed around:

Russia uses it

Iran uses it

Qatar funds it

Academia worships it

The UN babysits it

No one fixes it. No one disciplines it. Everyone just nods solemnly while it breaks another window and demands sympathy.

Subscribe

Oslo: When They Accidentally Got What They Asked For and Immediately Screwed It Up

Oslo was the nightmare scenario for the leadership.

Land? ✔

Money? ✔

Autonomy? ✔

International legitimacy? ✔

And suddenly—uh oh—no more excuses.

So they did what any self-respecting professional victim industry would do:

Loot the funds

Radicalize the population

Glorify death

Blame Israel anyway

They were handed the tools to build a state and instead built a museum of excuses with an attached weapons depot.

If mismanagement were energy, they could’ve powered the Middle East.

A Leadership Class Allergic to Peace

Peace is dangerous.

Peace means:

Elections (terrifying)

Transparency (horrifying)

Explaining to your own people why you’re rich and they’re not (career-ending)

Conflict, on the other hand?

Oh, conflict is fantastic.

Conflict means:

No deadlines

No standards

No consequences

Infinite donor sympathy

Eternal moral immunity

It’s not governance.

It’s a grift dressed as a struggle.

Subscribe

Israel: The Narrative Cancer They Can’t Kill

Israel is the ultimate insult to the whole scam.

Israel shouldn’t exist according to the script.

And worse—it works.

It builds.

It defends.

It argues.

It wins.

It survives.

It thrives.

Nothing enrages ideological frauds more than someone who proves effort matters.

Israel is living proof that history, identity, borders, and responsibility aren’t “colonial constructs”—they’re how civilization functions.

So Israel must be demonized, distorted, prosecuted, and put on trial forever—because if Israel is normal, then the entire Palestinian narrative collapses like a cardboard tank in the rain.

Activists: The Clown Corps

And let’s talk about the activists—the loudest, least informed people in the room.

These are individuals who:

Can’t find Gaza on a map

Think “intifada” is a poetry reading

Believe slogans are evidence

And treat moral complexity like malware

They scream “from the river to the sea” and then panic when asked which river.

They demand “liberation” but melt down at the idea of responsibility.

They chant about resistance while enjoying the safety of societies built by the very civilization they’re trying to dismantle.

Revolutionary cosplay at its finest.

The Punchline No One Wants to Admit

Here’s the ugly truth:

Palestinian nationalism, as constructed, cannot survive peace.

Peace would expose:

The corruption

The lies

The wasted generations

The leadership’s total lack of interest in an actual future

So the Cold War grudge lives on.

The slogans keep recycling.

The deaths keep happening.

And the narrative stays intact—because it’s easier to scream than to build.

This isn’t a tragedy caused by Israel.

It’s a failure chosen, preserved, and monetized by people who prefer eternal outrage to the inconvenience of reality.

History will not remember this as a noble struggle.

It will remember it as the longest-running political scam of the modern era.

And the cruelest joke of all?

The people trapped inside it deserved better than this garbage ideology ever intended to give them.