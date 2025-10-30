Faith Built This Farm. Love Will Heal Its Heroes.
I have something extraordinary to announce — a bold new direction in this sacred fight for Israel’s future. After two year of writing, advocating, and battling lies head-on, I’m shifting from defense to creation — from exposing evil to building light. Together with an incredible organization called Unity Warriors, I’m helping launch a state-of-the-art h…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.