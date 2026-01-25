Subscribe

I am writing this as a Jew.

Not in theory.

Not in metaphor.

As a Jew living in Israel, sitting in a home where my children sleep, where my family tries to live an ordinary life in a world that is no longer ordinary.

And I am afraid.

Not the kind of fear people debate on panels.

Not the kind of fear people tweet about from safe continents.

This is a deeper fear.

It is the fear of knowing that somewhere, not far from here, a regime built on ideology, fanaticism, and blood is awake. Calculating. Watching. Preparing. A regime that slaughters its own people without hesitation. A regime that lies as a principle. A regime that has spent decades openly promising the destruction of Jews, Israel, and the moral world it despises.

I sit here and imagine the unthinkable because history has taught Jews what happens when the unthinkable is ignored.

I imagine sirens.

I imagine shelters.

I imagine the moment when normal life fractures into emergency.

I imagine my children asking questions no child should have to ask.

And I understand something terrible and undeniable:

If a regime can butcher its own people by the tens of thousands, what do you think it dreams of doing to those it has defined as enemies of God?

This is not paranoia.

This is historical intelligence.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is not a normal state with bad policies. It is not a misunderstood culture. It is not a flawed democracy that needs reform. It is an ideological regime engineered to survive through fear, repression, and permanent conflict.

It was not born from freedom.

It was born from a theology that rejected the modern world.

Before 1979, Iran was imperfect, authoritarian, unequal. But it was moving forward. The Shah was building universities, infrastructure, industry, women’s rights, global alliances. He ruled harshly, yes. But his vision was modern: Iran as part of the future, not trapped in medieval dogma.

Then came the Ayatollah.

Ruhollah Khomeini did not promise reform.

He promised purification.

He did not offer democracy.

He offered divine domination.

Subscribe

His idea was catastrophic in its simplicity: clerics must rule because they alone speak for God. Human law is inferior. Human disagreement is heresy. Political opposition is rebellion against the divine order.

Once that logic wins, there is no moral limit.

Jimmy Carter did not understand this.

He believed moral language could manage revolutionary forces. He pressured the Shah to weaken his grip without understanding what would replace him. He mistook Khomeini for a spiritual dissident instead of a totalitarian architect. He believed history was bending toward liberalization when it was actually bending toward ideological darkness.

The Shah hesitated.

The West hesitated.

The Ayatollah did not.

When the Islamic Republic emerged, it did not simply change rulers. It destroyed the meaning of politics itself.

Elections became theater.

Courts became ideological weapons.

Law became religious coercion.

Fear became the constitution.

The regime understood something the West still refuses to admit: power is not sustained by consent alone. It is sustained by terror wrapped in meaning.

They executed opponents.

They silenced women.

They crushed minorities.

They erased intellectuals.

They built prisons where truth itself was dismantled.

And they never stopped.

When tens of thousands of Iranians vanish in days, this is not chaos.

This is order.

Subscribe

When bodies disappear, when silence becomes survival, when fear becomes oxygen, we are not witnessing instability. We are witnessing a system functioning exactly as designed.

Here is where history becomes unbearable.

The Holocaust did not begin with gas chambers.

It began with ideology.

With certainty.

With a regime that believed it had a sacred mission to purify the world.

With language that divided humanity into the pure and the impure.

With propaganda that inverted reality.

With people who said, “It can’t be that bad.”

Nazism divided the world into races.

The Islamic Republic divides the world into believers and enemies of God.

Different vocabulary.

Same architecture.

In Nazi Germany, Jews were portrayed as cosmic enemies.

In Iran, Jews and Israel are portrayed as cosmic enemies.

In Nazi Germany, violence was purification.

In Iran, violence is divine duty.

In Nazi Germany, dissent was treason against the Volk.

In Iran, dissent is treason against God.

And this is what terrifies me as a Jew living in Israel.

This regime does not hide its intentions.

It teaches them.

It rehearses them.

It funds them.

It celebrates them.

It writes them into strategy.

It does not whisper about destroying Israel.

It proclaims it.

Subscribe

So I sit here, in my home, in my country, with my family, and I feel a fear that is impossible to fully describe.

I am afraid for my children.

I am afraid for my community.

I am afraid for my people.

I am afraid for a world that still believes it can negotiate with ideologies that do not believe in negotiation.

People tell us to calm down.

People tell us not to exaggerate.

People tell us every conflict has “two sides.”

History has heard those sentences before.

Jews heard them in the 1930s.

Europe heard them when it was already too late.

The world heard them when trains were already moving.

I am not afraid because I am irrational.

I am afraid because I recognize structures.

I am afraid because I understand how ideological regimes operate.

I am afraid because I know that evil rarely announces itself as evil. It announces itself as justice, resistance, faith, morality.

And yet, I stand.

Not as a victim.

Not as a hysteric.

Not as someone begging the world to understand.

Subscribe

I stand as a Jew who believes in one God.

Not the God of tyranny.

Not the God of ideological murder.

Not the God of absolute certainty enforced by terror.

But the God of conscience, responsibility, and moral law.

Fear does not erase faith.

Fear sharpens it.

Fear strips away illusions.

Fear destroys euphemisms.

Fear forces us to see reality without anesthesia.

The Islamic Republic is not a misunderstood culture.

It is not a flawed democracy.

It is not a victim of geopolitics.

It is a modern totalitarian regime driven by religious absolutism and political terror.

And when such a regime looks at the world, it does not see neighbors.

It sees enemies.

It sees obstacles.

It sees targets.

The Holocaust taught humanity one lesson it desperately wants to forget:

Ideological regimes do not stop because they are misunderstood.

They stop only when they are confronted.

Evil does not begin with gas chambers.

It begins with ideas.

With language.

With moral confusion.

With people saying, “It can’t be that bad.”

Until it is.

And by then, fear is no longer a feeling.

It is memory.

It is inheritance.

It is history happening again.

And this time, I am not reading it in books.

I am living it in Israel, as a Jew, as a father, as a human being who refuses to lie to himself about what is coming.

Subscribe