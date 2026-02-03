Subscribe

France has slipped on its own constitution, sued the banana, charged the Jews, and then held a press conference explaining that this is what justice looks like now. Not justice justice. French justice. The kind that wears a robe, stares deeply into the mirror, and arrests the nearest Jew to feel morally productive.

Here’s the part everyone is pretending not to understand, so let’s scream it with jazz hands. French judges issued arrest summons for Jewish activists because they blocked humanitarian aid trucks headed toward Gaza during a war. Blocking trucks. Not firing rockets. Not kidnapping civilians. Not cheering mass murder. Standing in the road. That’s it. That is now “complicity in genocide.” Words have officially left the building. They’re on vacation. They sent a postcard that says “Wish you were coherent.”

This is not law. This is improv comedy performed by people who think gravity is optional. “Genocide” has become a party balloon. Stretch it. Twist it. Tie it into a dog. Hand it to a judge. Applause. Next act. If genocide means blocking a truck, then Paris traffic is basically Nuremberg every weekday morning.

France wants us to believe this is about humanitarian concern. Stop it. This is about selective outrage with a baguette. The same state that moves at glacial speed when Jews are threatened suddenly breaks the sound barrier when Jews protest. Sirens. Summons. Ink flying. Files moving. Look at that efficiency. Turns out the system works great when the target is Jewish spine.

And let’s talk context, since France allergic to it. The protests were about aid entering Gaza during an active war while hostages are still held and aid has been repeatedly hijacked by terrorists. You can agree or disagree with the protest. That’s democracy. What it is not is genocide. Calling it that isn’t moral clarity. It’s semantic arson.

This is where the satire writes itself. France, a country that cannot secure Jewish schools, cannot protect synagogues, cannot keep mobs from going feral in the streets, somehow has the time and focus to criminalize Jewish protest. Priorities are a form of truth. This one is screaming.

We’ve seen this movie. France always says it’s different this time. New language. New slogans. Same reflex. The Dreyfus Affair was supposed to be the national trauma that cured this disease. Instead it became a pilot episode. Season after season. New cast. Same plot twist. Jews are accused. The Republic nods solemnly. Everyone insists it’s about principles.

Paris is on fire again, but relax. It’s not because the system is broken. It’s because common sense keeps combusting on contact with hypocrisy. The City of Lights has upgraded to gaslighting. The cafes are charming. The antisemitism is now artisanal, ethically sourced, and comes with a legal citation.

And the courts. Oh, the courts. Calling this a kangaroo court is unfair to kangaroos. Kangaroos hop forward. These courts moonwalk backward while insisting it’s progress because the lighting is good. Robes on. Brains off. Vibes in charge. Justice by horoscope.

France loves grand speeches about humanity. Humanity, apparently, is a members-only club and Jews keep forgetting the dress code. Liberty is conditional. Equality is theoretical. Fraternity depends on whether you make the Republic uncomfortable by existing loudly.

So yes, anger. Real anger. Laughing-through-clenched-teeth anger. The kind that turns into satire because if you don’t laugh, you scream. Because this isn’t just stupid. It’s dangerous. It tells Jews exactly where they stand. Protest quietly. Disappear politely. Or the gavel comes down wrapped in moral rhetoric.

France is not the conscience of Europe. It’s the cautionary tale with excellent marketing. A beautiful shell with a hollow core. A revolution that ate its brain and kept the slogans. A legal system that confuses accusation with virtue and noise with morality.

Leave the Jews alone. Stop turning courts into circuses and words into weapons. Or keep going. The mask is already off. The clown shoes are visible. The horn is honking. And the world is watching as the great Republic of ideals performs its boldest act yet: juggling hypocrisy, prosecuting Jews, and insisting with a straight face that this is justice.

