Voice of Zion

Voice of Zion

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

From Brokenness to Strength: A Sanctuary Where Rescued Animals and Israel’s Warriors Rebuild Each Other

Join the mission to heal Israel from the inside out.
Yonah E's avatar
Yonah E
Nov 26, 2025

Your Support builds a future where our heroes and our animals recover together.

Donate Now


Make healing happen. For them. For us. For Israel.

A recognized 501(c)(3) charitable fund.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 Voices of Zion
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture