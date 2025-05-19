FROM DARKNESS TO LIGHT
A Journey into the Fire That Tried to Consume Us — and Failed.
Live from Jerusalem, heart still shattered, spirit unbreakable.
I didn’t walk into an exhibition today.
I walked into a graveyard of illusions.
Into a house of mirrors where every reflection screamed: “Do you finally see us now?”
At the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, nestled between the hills of …
