Subscribe

Friday morning. Erev Shabbos. The sun is already high over the Judean hills and the air smells like almond blossoms and fresh earth. We are not in an office. We are not in a boardroom. We are standing on living Jewish soil, boots in the dirt, sleeves rolled up, building something that matters.

Donate

Behind the Na’aleh Therapy Farm banner, tractors are moving, stones are being lifted, a brand new terrace is taking shape. That blue tractor climbing the rocky path is not just machinery. It is Jewish history in motion. It is stubborn hope with diesel in its veins. It is the sound of a people who refuse to disappear.

Look at what is happening here.

On one side, an Israeli flag waves between blooming trees. White petals falling onto the ground like quiet blessings. On the other side, men are measuring, digging, leveling earth so that in just a few weeks this space will be transformed into a Purim Seudah unlike any other.

This is not a party.

This is therapy through joy.

This terrace we are building stone by stone will host combat veterans living with PTSD. Men who have seen things no human being should see. Men who ran toward fire on October 7. Men who still wake up in the middle of the night to echoes of sirens and screams.

Donate

And here, on this land, among animals and trees and sky, they breathe again.

At Na’aleh Therapy Farm, healing is not theoretical. It is hands in soil. It is feeding a horse. It is repairing a fence. It is planting something and watching it grow. It is community. It is dignity. It is purpose. It is the quiet miracle of watching someone who has been shattered begin to stand upright again.

Purim is the holiday of survival. Of hidden miracles. Of a nation that should have been erased and instead danced.

Donate

So we are preparing a Purim Seudah that will do more than serve food. It will restore spirit. It will say to every veteran sitting at that table: You are not alone. You are not forgotten. You carried this nation on your back. Now let us carry you.

The new terrace is not decorative. It is sacred ground in the making. Every stone laid is a statement: Am Yisrael Chai. The Jewish people are alive. We build. We heal. We celebrate in defiance of despair.

And none of this happens without you.

Those who have already stepped forward and given, you are partners in this holy work. You are literally holding up this terrace. Your generosity is in the wood, in the soil, in the meals that will be served, in the laughter that will echo across these hills on Purim night. You are part of the healing.

Donate

If you have not yet joined us, this is your moment.

Your donation is not abstract. It buys materials. It funds therapy sessions. It feeds families. It builds terraces where broken hearts can mend. It turns land into sanctuary. It turns trauma into resilience.

We are in Judea. On ancient hills walked by our forefathers. In a place that has seen exile and return, destruction and rebirth. And today, under a clear blue sky, we are choosing life again.

Be part of this.

Stand with the veterans. Stand with the land. Stand with the future.

Help us finish this terrace. Help us host a Purim Seudah that will be remembered not just for food and song, but for the quiet, powerful restoration of Jewish souls.

The hills are alive. The tractor is moving. The stones are rising.

Now we need you.

Donate

Subscribe