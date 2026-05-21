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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
4h

I wish all Jews in Israel felt as you do, but I worry about the destructive Left, as I do in the USA.

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Nonu TuiSamoa's avatar
Nonu TuiSamoa
35m

Wow! A wonderful piece; and I am glad I took a few minutes to click on it and read. What a patriotic, inspirational, uplifting and educational article to any non Jewish people out there like this Polynesian. Thank you for sharing Yonah.

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