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Before there was a kingdom, there was a mountain.

Before there was Jerusalem crowned in gold, before David took up his harp, before Solomon raised the Temple toward Heaven, there was Sinai.

Not the highest mountain. Not the most beautiful mountain. Not a mountain that kings would choose for themselves. It stood alone in the wilderness, silent and forgotten by men, until the day the Creator of Heaven and Earth descended upon it in fire and smoke.

The earth trembled.

The heavens opened.

And a nation was born.

The children of Israel had seen the Nile turned to blood. They had watched Egypt brought to its knees. They had crossed the sea on dry ground while Pharaoh’s armies vanished beneath the waves. Yet all of these wonders were but a path leading to a single destination.

Sinai.

For Abraham had walked with a promise.

Isaac had carried a promise.

Jacob had dreamed of a promise.

But at Sinai, the promise became a covenant.

There, at the foot of the mountain, slaves became a people. Wanderers became a nation. The descendants of Abraham stood as one and heard the voice of God.

And God gave them His Torah.

Not merely words written upon parchment.

Not merely commandments carved in stone.

The Torah became the soul of a nation.

Empires would come against it.

Kings would seek to burn it.

Tyrants would seek to erase it.

Yet the Torah endured while they vanished into dust.

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Babylon rose and fell.

Greece rose and fell.

Rome rose and fell.

The Inquisitors came with their crosses and their fires.

The pogromists came with their torches and their hatred.

The Nazis came with their trains and their ovens.

Others came with swords. Others came with bombs. Others came with decrees and prisons and exile.

They all believed the same lie.

They believed the Jew could be broken.

Yet here we stand.

The Pharaohs are gone.

Caesar is gone.

Hitler is gone.

But the Torah still lives.

A Jewish child still learns the same words first spoken at Sinai.

A Jewish mother still lights candles.

A Jewish father still blesses his children.

The covenant remains.

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Generation after generation, God has preserved His people as a sign before the nations. Scattered to the ends of the earth, hunted by empires, burdened by exile, yet never consumed.

Like the bush that burned before Moses yet was not destroyed, Israel has endured every fire.

And now, after two thousand years of wandering, the people have returned to Zion.

Jerusalem lives.

Hebrew lives.

Israel lives.

The nation that stood beneath Sinai stands once more upon its ancestral soil.

This is the wonder of Shavuot.

It is not merely a remembrance.

It is a declaration.

The covenant still stands.

The God of Israel still reigns.

The Torah still guides.

The people of Israel still live.

The enemies of the Jewish people have always imagined themselves masters of history. They build monuments to their power. They write laws. They raise armies. They threaten, conquer, and boast.

Then they disappear.

History buries them beneath the dust.

But the people who stood at Sinai remain.

For our story was not written by kings.

It was written by God.

And the God who brought Abraham from Ur, who led Moses through the sea, who revealed Himself upon Sinai, who restored His people to Zion, neither slumbers nor sleeps.

So when we celebrate Shavuot, we do more than remember a mountain.

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We remember who we are.

We are the people of the covenant.

We are the guardians of the Torah.

We are the children of Israel.

And as long as the words spoken at Sinai are remembered, as long as Jerusalem stands upon her hills, and as long as one Jewish child opens the Book and learns its first letter, the promise endures.

The mountain was small.

The covenant was eternal.

And from the wilderness of Sinai came a light that no darkness has ever been able to extinguish.

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