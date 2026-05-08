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Aku's avatar
Aku
2h

This is one of the cases proving that colonialism and apartheid were prematurely abolished and replaced by democratic republic. The politicians in power in South Africa embraced antisemitism because they are not yet competent in anything else It is easy to practice it, govern by it and remain popular .

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Peter Ridler's avatar
Peter Ridler
3h

Name one or two successful countries in Africa that has a democratic government that has no problems with corruption and fraud and violence?? Any suggestions!

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