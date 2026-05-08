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There is a brutal historical irony watching Cyril Ramaphosa suddenly discover that institutions, accountability, and constitutional procedure still exist after years of moral grandstanding from a government that routinely treated Israel like the source of all evil on earth while South Africa itself was drowning in corruption, violent crime, infrastructure collapse, rolling blackouts, and political theater so absurd it sometimes looked like a rejected script from a dystopian comedy.

The same political class that loved lecturing the Jewish state about “human rights” could not keep trains running on time, electricity functioning, or municipalities from collapsing into chaos. Humanity’s favorite hobby remains screaming at Jews while the ceiling literally caves in around them. Ancient tradition at this point.

But keep this grounded in facts, not revenge fantasies. The ruling does not impeach Ramaphosa. It reopens the constitutional path for Parliament to reconsider the Section 89 report into the Phala Phala scandal and potentially proceed with an impeachment inquiry. That is still politically significant because South Africa’s Constitutional Court basically told Parliament it cannot casually bury an independent panel’s findings for political convenience.

And honestly, the symbolism matters.

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For years parts of the ANC establishment positioned themselves globally as moral arbiters while aligning with regimes and movements openly hostile to Israel, often ignoring terrorism, antisemitism, and the reality that Israelis live under constant threat. Meanwhile South African Jews increasingly felt isolated by rhetoric that crossed from criticism of Israel into outright hostility toward Zionism itself.

Jabotinsky would have understood this instantly: elites love moral performance until accountability points inward.

What makes this moment fascinating is that South Africa’s own constitutional system, one of the few genuinely resilient structures left in the country, is now forcing scrutiny onto leadership that often acted politically untouchable. The court essentially said constitutional mechanisms are not decorative wallpaper you hang up for international applause while shielding allies domestically.

And there is another uncomfortable truth here.

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A lot of ordinary South Africans, including black South Africans, are exhausted. Exhausted by corruption. Exhausted by collapse. Exhausted by politicians speaking the language of liberation while communities deal with unemployment, crime, decaying infrastructure, and failing public services. The obsession with Israel often felt to many people like elite distraction politics while the country itself was unraveling.

You cannot build a functioning nation on permanent outrage theater.

At some point citizens ask:

Why are we debating Jerusalem every week when Johannesburg has power outages?

That question terrifies political establishments everywhere.

Still, avoid celebrating instability itself. South Africa matters enormously. Millions of good people are trapped inside institutional decay caused by decades of corruption, factionalism, and failed governance. Watching a country deteriorate is not satisfying when you actually know the place, love parts of it, or understand its potential. Collapse consumes ordinary families long before it touches politicians in security convoys.

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But politically? This ruling is devastating for Ramaphosa’s image. The carefully cultivated “responsible statesman” narrative just took a direct hit from the highest court in the country. And once constitutional legitimacy starts cracking publicly, the sharks inside political parties begin circling immediately. Politics is basically organized smiling between assassination attempts. Humans invented suits so they could betray each other professionally.

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