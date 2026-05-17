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blackdog1955's avatar
blackdog1955
4h

F*ck 'em all. Annex Judea and Samaria now. Give them something else to howl about.

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
3h

G-d will preserve Israel, as long as Israelis fight to save her!

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