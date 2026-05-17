George Orwell wrote Animal Farm as a warning about totalitarianism, propaganda, mob stupidity, and the terrifying human tendency to worship slogans instead of truth. The modern West apparently read it as an instruction manual between TikTok dances and oat milk lattes.

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“Four legs good, two legs bad” has evolved into “Colonialism bad, terrorism misunderstood.” Progress. Civilization truly climbed Everest and then jumped off wearing a keffiyeh and holding a sociology degree.

The sheep now chant in hashtags. The horses apologize for existing. The pigs lecture everyone about morality while dining in penthouses funded by oil money, NGO cash, and billionaire foundations whose children majored in “Decolonizing Vegan Interpretive Dance.” The ravens scream “resistance” from campuses protected by the very democracies they despise. Somewhere, Orwell is chain-smoking in the afterlife wondering why his satire became a TED Talk for idiots.

And then there is Israel. Tiny, loud, stubborn Israel. The one country on earth expected to survive while following rules no civilization in human history has ever followed. Rockets fly at civilians? Israel must “de-escalate.” Terrorists livestream murder? Israel should “show restraint.” Children hide in bomb shelters while London activists dressed like revolutionary baristas scream about “genocide” before heading to brunch. Humanity has become a parody of itself. A civilization so morally confused it would hold a candlelight vigil for wolves while condemning sheepdogs for biting back.

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The Western culture of death has reached performance-art levels of insanity. Murderers become influencers. Criminals become philosophers. Victimhood becomes currency. Strength becomes oppression. Patriotism becomes fascism. Borders are violence unless it’s Israel’s border, in which case apparently every jihadi with a Telegram account deserves an all-access pass. The same elites who live behind armed guards lecture Israelis about walls. Spectacular species, humans. Truly. A monkey with Wi-Fi and a superiority complex.

The universities are especially adorable. Once temples of reason, now emotional support zoos for ideological extremists. Students who cannot define “woman” with a straight face suddenly become military historians the moment Israel defends itself. They scream “intifada revolution” while needing therapy dogs during finals week. Che Guevara shirts, luxury sneakers, Hamas chic. Revolution brought to you by Daddy’s American Express card.

Meanwhile Israel survives because Jews learned a lesson history screamed in blood for two thousand years: nobody is coming to save us. Not the media. Not the UN, that diplomatic cosplay convention where dictatorships vote on human rights. Not celebrities posting infographics between yacht vacations. Certainly not the professional corpse-merchants who turn every dead Palestinian child into a press release while hiding behind civilians like medieval cowards.

Israel survives because reality still exists beneath the propaganda fog. Because when barbarians cross borders to butcher families, civilized people fight back or die. That is not extremism. That is the first law of human survival. Every nation on earth understands this instinctively except apparently the Western intellectual class, who would probably hold a symposium debating whether Churchill was problematic while the Luftwaffe approached London.

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And the hatred of Israel? It drives them mad because Israel ruins the fantasy. Jews were supposed to remain weak, apologetic, stateless ghosts wandering politely through history asking permission to exist. Instead Israel became powerful, innovative, armed, democratic, loud, alive. The descendants of survivors built startups, hospitals, farms, missile defense systems, universities, and one of the most resilient societies on earth while enemies built tunnels, propaganda factories, and martyr posters. One civilization builds life. The other worships death and calls it liberation.

That contrast terrifies the pigs.

Because deep down they know Animal Farm failed for the same reason every hateful ideology fails: lies eventually collide with reality. Slogans cannot stop rockets. Pronoun seminars cannot defeat jihadists. Rage mobs cannot build functioning civilizations. You cannot sustain a culture entirely on resentment, self-hatred, and anti-Western hysteria without eventually collapsing into madness.

So they scream louder.

“Resistance!”

“Settler!”

“Genocide!”

“Globalize the intifada!”

The sheep repeat it endlessly, hoping repetition becomes truth. But outside the propaganda barn, Israel still stands. Bruised, exhausted, hated, imperfect, alive.

And that is what they cannot forgive.

Not survival.

Jewish survival.

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