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Suzanna Eibuszyc's avatar
Suzanna Eibuszyc
7h

Commit to memory that they tried after WWI, with a generation of Jews in the diaspora who believed they could coexist with all others and also preserve their Jewish identity and traditions by embracing the idea that “territory is a myth”. The Esperanto language, created in 1887, promoted communication across cultures and social groups, and was called the Jewish enlightenment.

The cruel fact is, Bund proved to be a failed ideology, mistakenly believing in coexistence, that Jews were safe in Europe.

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JPM's avatar
JPM
13h

Thank you. It is a wonderful reminding a beautiful teaching. And a beautifully expressed tribute.

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