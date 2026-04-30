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There’s a special kind of loud, confident ignorance walking around right now, the kind that grabs the word “genocide,” duct-tapes it to a complex war, and screams it like they just discovered fire. These people don’t read data, they don’t understand definitions, and they definitely don’t pause long enough to notice that Gaza’s population went from a few hundred thousand in 1967 to well over two million today, even after repeated conflicts. They run on slogans, not substance, outrage instead of analysis, and they cling to a narrative so aggressively that facts bounce off like rubber bullets. It’s not moral clarity, it’s intellectual laziness with a megaphone, and the louder they get, the more obvious it becomes that they’re arguing from emotion, not reality.

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Before the war kicked off in October 2023, Gaza’s population sat at roughly 2.1–2.2 million people. That’s your baseline. Then comes a brutal war, massive destruction, real casualties, no sugarcoating that. Now fast forward to 2026, and despite everything, the population is still growing and sitting way above that same range, edging much higher due to natural growth. Gaza’s population has shown long-term growth for decades, and by 2026 it is about 2.3 to 2.4 million range, driven by a very young population and high birth rates. Let that sink in for a second. After all the chaos, all the headlines, all the screaming, you still have a population growth, not shrinking into oblivion but holding steady or growing.

So now we’ve officially entered clown territory. You’ve got people yelling “genocide” while pointing at a population that doesn’t behave like one being destroyed. Genocide doesn’t look like “millions of people still there and growing over time.” It doesn’t look like a demographic curve that refuses to collapse. That’s not how extermination works. That’s how reality tells your narrative to sit down and shut up.

And here come the usual suspects, the outrage addicts who treat facts like optional accessories. They see war, which is tragic and brutal, and instead of using their brain for five seconds, they jump straight to the most extreme word they know because it sounds dramatic. No definition, no context, just emotional fireworks and a deep commitment to being spectacularly wrong. It’s like watching someone confidently fail an open-book exam.

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Let’s simplify this for the people in the back who are too busy yelling to think. A population that goes from a few hundred thousand in 1967 to over two million today, and still holds or grows even after a major war, is not a population being wiped out. You can argue politics, you can argue policy, you can argue military conduct, but if your entire argument hinges on pretending numbers don’t exist, you’re not making a case, you’re putting on a bad performance.

And the funniest part, if it weren’t so painfully stupid, is the doubling down. Show them the numbers and they don’t reassess, they just scream louder, like volume is going to magically rewrite demographics. It’s not courage, it’s not intelligence, it’s stubborn ignorance with a microphone.

So keep throwing around words you don’t understand if it makes you feel important. Just don’t expect anyone who’s looked at even basic population data to take you seriously. When your argument collapses under the weight of simple math, it’s not because the math is wrong. It’s because the argument was garbage from the start.

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