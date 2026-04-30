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Donna Levin's avatar
Donna Levin
14h

Hi Yonah, I am a paid subscriber because I am a fervent Zionist and I want to support my fellow Zionists. Right now I want to add regarding this piece that you are an excellent writer. "The people in the back too busy yelling to think;" "ignorance with a megaphone."

I'm off Facebook now because although there is support, there's also so much hatred that seeps into my mind and then into my heart. Am Israel chai, my brother.

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
10h

Words are used too cheaply, and when used incorrectly they can lose their meaning and value.

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