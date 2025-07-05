Get the Hell Out of Australia — The Government Picked Hamas, Not You
You want polite? Go read the Sydney Morning Herald.
You want moderate? Go write a letter to your MP and wait for a form response.
You want facts, fire, and a four-alarm warning to the Jews of Australia?
Then buckle up, because this is the last message you get before the smoke floods your synagogue — again.
Australia has declared open season on Jews. And the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.