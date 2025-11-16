Buckle up, because this isn’t a “blog post.”

I promised action — and here it is. Naaleh Farm is going nuclear.

This is a battle cry, a shofar blast straight into the soul, a thunderstorm over the hills of Judea calling every sane, moral, freedom-loving human being to stand up and DO SOMETHING.

We aren’t playing small anymore.

We aren’t whispering.

We aren’t asking politely.

THE GOAL IS ONE. MILLION. DOLLARS.

And if that number doesn’t scare you a little, GOOD — because Naaleh Farm wasn’t built for the timid. It was built for warriors. For the bruised. For the broken. For the fighters who refuse to stay down. For the animals rescued from cruelty. For the land reborn from stone and dust. For real human beings clawing their way back to life.

And now it needs YOU to go nuclear with us.

🚨 LISTEN TO ME — REALLY LISTEN 🚨

Every donation is not just money.

It’s not just charity.

It’s not just “support.”

Every donation is a SLAP across the face of antisemitism.

Every donation is a FIST in the chest of despair.

Every donation is a DECLARATION that the Jewish people rise, heal, and rebuild no matter how many times the world tries to break us.

Naaleh Farm isn’t a cute little petting zoo.

It’s a revolution in the hills of Judea — where IDF warriors with PTSD get their souls back while abused animals learn to trust again. Where fruit trees and vineyards grow out of land that once saw bloodshed, massacre, war.

This is where Israelis reclaim life.

Where trauma becomes strength.

Where animals and heroes heal together.

This is Zionism in action — raw, real, unapologetic.

And now?

WE ARE GOING FOR $1,000,000.

Not a penny less.

Not a shy little “campaign.”

A full-blown, unapologetic, no-seatbelt rally to change lives.

🔥 I DON’T WANT YOU TO JUST DONATE. I WANT YOU TO GO ABSOLUTELY PSYCHO. 🔥

Share the link everywhere.

Send it to your friends, your groups, your WhatsApp chats, your aunt in Florida, your cousin who thinks Israel is “complicated,” your coworker who loves “healing animals,” your MAGA uncle who wants to help warriors, your Zionist grandmother who cries every time she hears “Hatikvah.”

Tell them:

“If you want to support Israel, support THIS. If you want to help veterans, help THIS. If you care about freedom, care about THIS.”

This farm is not a charity.

It is a shield.

A sanctuary.

A declaration:

“WE HEAL OUR OWN.”

When Hamas broke bodies and minds on October 7, Unity Warriors reacted by turning darkness into light.

When animals were abandoned, Naaleh picked them up.

When land lay wasted, Naaleh revived it.

Now the question is simple:

Are you in or out?

Are you a spectator or a builder?

Are you scrolling… or are you stepping into history?

$1 million sounds huge — because it is.

But Jews don’t do “small.”

Israel doesn’t do “small.”

MAGA patriots don’t do “small.”

And anyone who believes in Israel’s eternal right to thrive… doesn’t do “small.”

We do bold.

We do brave.

We do history.

🚀 GO. NOW.

Make a donation.

Any amount.

Big. Small. Monthly. One-time.

Doesn’t matter — as long as it comes from the heart.

Then share it like your life depends on it.

👉 DONATE HERE:

https://donorbox.org/na-aleh-therapy-farms-where-heroes-and-animals-heal-together/fundraiser/yonah-elias

This is the moment.

This is the mission.

This is the movement.

Let’s raise ONE MILLION DOLLARS and show the world what happens when Israel’s warriors, Israel’s land, and Israel’s people unite with unstoppable fire.

Naaleh Farm rises.

Israel rises.

We rise.

Now go make this thing explode. 🔥🔥🔥

If you want to build your own fundraising team and be part of this mission, DM me. Let’s raise $1,000,000 and show the world what real Zionist action looks like.