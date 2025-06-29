Subscribe

KNEECAPSTERS OF THE APOCALYPSE: U.K.’S GLASTONBURY GOES FULL GAGA FOR TERROR WANNABES

Ah, Britain. Once an empire. Now a soggy, self-hating, post-colonial clown car with a monarchy that waves politely as terrorists headline music festivals. Welcome to Glastonbury 2025 — where talent is optional, morals are missing, and Hezbollah is the headliner.

Let’s …