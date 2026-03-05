Subscribe

If someone wrote the current geopolitical situation as a comedy script, every producer in Hollywood would throw it in the trash for being too stupid to be believable. Yet here we are watching the whole circus live.

Start with the professional geniuses running the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Their foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, jumped on social media screaming that America will “bitterly regret” sinking the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena. The tone was pure supervillain monologue. You could practically hear the dramatic music in the background while he typed.

This would carry more weight if the regime hadn’t immediately followed it up with a military performance so incompetent it belongs in a slapstick film.

Two Iranian Su-24 bombers decided to fly toward Qatar to strike the giant American base at Al-Udeid. Big dramatic mission. Ten thousand U.S. troops nearby. Guided bombs on board. Low altitude flight to sneak past radar.

Very serious stuff.

Except the entire operation lasted about as long as a cheap firework.

Two minutes before reaching their targets the jets were intercepted and blown out of the sky by the Qatar Emiri Air Force. Not the U.S. Air Force. Not Israel.

Qatar.

And here’s the best part: it was reportedly the first time the Qatari air force had ever fought an air-to-air battle.

So Iran’s elite revolutionary air operation got erased by pilots essentially logging their first combat hours.

Imagine being the Iranian general explaining that one.

“Sir, the mission was going well until the Qataris rudely shot down both of our planes.”

Then the clerical peanut gallery fires up the microphones. Ayatollahs scream about revenge. One of them, Abdollah Javadi Amoli, goes on television talking about holy tests and divine struggle.

Meanwhile their warship is at the bottom of the ocean and their bombers are scattered across the desert like expensive lawn ornaments.

But the insanity does not stop there.

Enter the Kremlin.

Yes, the government of Russia, led by the world-famous geopolitical philosopher Vladimir Putin.

The same Vladimir Putin whose army is still trying to grind Ukraine into rubble.

This man now has the nerve to lecture the United States and Israel about escalating wars.

You cannot invent this level of hypocrisy.

Putin invading a sovereign country while warning others about aggression is like a serial arsonist hosting a seminar on fire safety.

Russia’s foreign ministry actually accused the U.S. and Israel of dragging the Middle East into conflict.

Right. Because when the world wants expert advice about not invading neighbors, the obvious authority is the guy who literally invaded his neighbor.

The geopolitical clown show would already be impressive at this point, but wait, because the Western political class refuses to be left out of the stupidity Olympics.

Enter Gavin Newsom.

God help us.

This guy is Mamdani on industrial-strength steroids. A socialist pig dipped in hair gel and marinated in ideological garbage. A man capable of staring directly at the administrative dumpster fire of California and still deciding the biggest moral crisis on Earth is Israel.

If arrogance were jet fuel this guy could power the space program.

California should be one of the most successful places on Earth. Massive economy. Silicon Valley. Agriculture feeding half the planet. Hollywood money. Natural beauty that makes tourists cry.

And under Newsom’s “brilliance” the place increasingly looks like a graduate thesis on how to screw up a functioning society.

San Francisco and Los Angeles have entire neighborhoods that resemble a zombie apocalypse documentary. Homeless encampments everywhere. Billions of dollars burned trying to fix the problem.

Committees studying the problem.

Task forces analyzing the problem.

Experts discussing the problem.

Meanwhile regular people step over needles and human waste while politicians clap for themselves.

That isn’t compassion. That’s incompetent governance dressed up in a moral costume.

Businesses are leaving. Families are leaving. Companies are fleeing to states where governments still believe streets should be usable and retail stores shouldn’t have to lock up toothpaste like it’s nuclear material.

And yet this clown wants to lecture Israel about morality.

Israel.

The only functioning democracy in its region. Arab citizens vote. Arab political parties sit in parliament. Arab judges sit on the Supreme Court. Arab and Jewish doctors save lives together in the same hospitals.

Meanwhile LGBTQ people can live openly in cities like Tel Aviv, something that in much of the surrounding region would get someone thrown in prison or worse.

Calling that apartheid requires ideological brain damage.

So take a step back and look at the full cast of characters in this global comedy.

Iran launches bombers that last two minutes.

Russia invades a country and lectures the world about war.

Progressive politicians who can’t keep their own cities functioning think they should instruct Israel on ethics.

It’s like watching three drunk idiots argue about driving rules while their cars are already in the ditch.

The clerics scream.

The Kremlin lectures.

The activists tweet.

Meanwhile reality just keeps humiliating them.

Warships sink.

Bombers explode.

Propaganda collapses.

And somewhere in the middle of all this chaos you have grown adults standing at microphones pretending they are strategic masterminds while the world watches their policies crash and burn like a bad slapstick routine.

The entire situation is so absurd that if history textbooks ever describe this period honestly, half the chapter will read like a dark comedy.

The only difference is that the idiots running the show still think they’re the heroes.

