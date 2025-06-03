“Globalize the Intifada”? Congratulations, You Just Signed Up for Worldwide Jihadi Hell, You IDIOT!!!
Let’s get this straight, and I mean apocalyptically clear:
When these mobs chant “Globalize the Intifada,” they’re not talking about liberation. They’re not demanding equality. They’re not calling for peace, dignity, or social justice.
They are screaming for theocratic terror on a planetary scale. Think Hamas, but everywhere. Think ISIS with a diversity c…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Voice of Zion to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.