So here we are. The Islamic Republic of Iran has decided to quote Joseph Goebbels at the free world.

Yes. That Joseph Goebbels. The Nazi propaganda minister. Architect of repetition-as-weapon. Chief gaslighter of a genocidal regime.

And the spokesman for a government whose orbit has flirted with Holocaust denial is suddenly citing him as a cautionary tale.

You could not workshop this level of irony.

It’s like an arsonist holding a TED Talk on fire safety while sparks fly out of his sleeves.

The terrorist butcher, Ali Khamenei, presides over a disgusting and ruthless regime that polices hair follicles with morality patrols. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is a terrorist enterprise that funds militias like it’s running a venture capital firm for chaos. Protesters in Iran are shot, hanged, silenced. Women who refuse to comply are beaten and raped. Students who dissent slaughtered.

But yes. Let’s have a lecture on propaganda theory.

“Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth,” they say.

Bullshit! I call Bullshit!

You have spent decades repeating “Death to Israel.” You have printed it on banners. You have broadcast it at rallies. You have woven it into state rhetoric. You have funded proxies who operationalize it.

But now you’re worried about repetition?

This is not irony. This is projection with a megaphone.

And here’s the part that makes people call me deranged: I love Israel. Deeply. Irrationally. Historically. I love that after exile, pogroms, gas chambers, and rockets, we’re still here building desalination plants and missile defense systems. I love that Jews have a state that does not ask permission to exist.

Apparently that’s extremist now.

Zionism, stripped of hysteria, is the idea that Jews deserve sovereignty in their ancestral homeland and the means to defend it. That’s it. No secret decoder ring. No hidden world domination manual.

And yet the regime that jails poets and funds armed proxies wants to accuse Israel and America of Goebbels-style lies.

The confidence is breathtaking.

President Trump stood up and called them terrible people. He pointed to protesters killed. He pointed to missiles aimed at Europe and American bases. He demanded the magic sentence: we will never have nuclear weapons.

They won’t say it.

Because ambiguity is leverage. Because nuclear capability is a bargaining chip. Because power is theology in that system.

And then we’re told that insisting on clarity is reckless.

Let’s talk about “reckless.”

Reckless is funding Hezbollah and then pretending to be misunderstood.

Reckless is suppressing women at home while funding militias abroad.

Reckless is flirting with nuclear thresholds and then crying about disinformation campaigns.

The Islamic Republic wants the world to believe that Israel defending itself is escalation, but Iran arming proxies is defensive depth. That hanging protesters is internal policy, but intercepting rockets is aggression.

This is narrative gymnastics at Cirque du Soleil levels.

And here’s where satire becomes necessary because the absurdity is suffocating.

Imagine the press conference:

Reporter: “Your regime has funded armed groups across the region.”

Spokesman: “Propaganda.”

Reporter: “Your leadership has questioned the Holocaust.”

Spokesman: “Disinformation.”

Reporter: “You won’t say you’ll never build nuclear weapons.”

Spokesman: “Misinterpretation.”

Sir, the only thing misinterpreted here is patience.

Now, let’s separate something clearly, because intelligence matters.

The Iranian people are not the enemy. They are among the bravest populations on earth right now. Women tearing off compulsory veils. Students marching. Families risking prison to speak. They deserve freedom. They deserve dignity.

The regime is the problem. The structure. The clerical authority fused with military apparatus and ideological absolutism.

If you blur that line, you hand Tehran a gift. They want this to look like a war against a people or a faith. It isn’t. It’s opposition to a regime that represses its own citizens and destabilizes its neighbors.

That distinction is not weakness. It’s strength.

Now back to the comedy.

The same regime that tolerates Holocaust denial wants to brand Israel’s warnings as Goebbels-style repetition.

You don’t get to weaponize Holocaust language while flirting with Holocaust revisionism. You don’t get to scream “propaganda” while funding groups that chant about erasing a state.

If you’re going to invoke Goebbels, we’re opening the books. All of them. Loudly.

The world loves moral equivalence. It feels sophisticated. It feels balanced.

“Both sides.”

One side holds elections. The other holds executions.

One side debates policy on television. The other debates dissent in prison cells.

One side invests in missile defense to protect civilians. The other invests in missiles to threaten civilians.

But sure. Let’s talk symmetry.

Call me obsessed with Jewish survival. I am. History trained us. When genocidal rhetoric is dismissed as theater, bad things follow. When regimes chant about erasure and the world shrugs, it ends in graves.

So yes, I am intense. I am done whispering. I am done pretending that loving Israel is some fringe psychosis.

What’s psychotic is watching a regime that hangs its own people accuse democracies of lies.

What’s insane is treating deterrence like aggression and repression like cultural nuance.

You want viral? Here it is:

The Islamic Republic quoting Goebbels while tolerating Holocaust denial is not bold. It’s grotesque. It’s moral acrobatics performed over a pit of its own contradictions.

Zionism is not the disease in this equation. The ideology that fuses repression at home with aggression abroad is.

And here’s the part that really scrambles brains:

I want a free Iran.

I want direct flights from Tel Aviv to Tehran.

I want Persian and Hebrew entrepreneurs arguing about startups instead of missile trajectories.

I want a Middle East where theocrats are replaced by accountable leaders and where quoting Nazi propagandists is considered embarrassing, not strategic.

That’s the so-called extremism.

The real derangement is pretending that tyrants deserve the benefit of the doubt while democracies deserve suspicion.

So no, I’m not calm. I’m not neutral. I’m not interested in pretending this is complicated.

It’s not complicated.

It’s a regime built on repression and projection accusing the free world of propaganda while hedging on nuclear weapons.

And the Jewish state, once again, is expected to apologize for surviving.

Not happening.

