Eurovision drama again — and once more, the usual suspects are sprinting out the back door faster than a socialist finance minister running from a balanced budget. Netherlands, Spain, Ireland, Slovenia — poof. Gone. Vanished from the stage in a cloud of self-righteous smoke, clutching their victimhood scented candles and whispering, “We’re doing this for the children.” Sure. And I’m the King of Norway.

Let’s get one thing straight: Israel gets cleared to compete and suddenly half of Europe has an existential crisis? Oh no, the Jewish state — the one democracy in the Middle East, the one country that defends itself against terrorists who literally filmed themselves massacring civilians — THAT’S the line you fragile moral philosophers can’t cross? Spare me. You stood by Russia for years, you shrugged at Iran’s terror tentacles, and you probably still host cultural days for Venezuela. But Israel sings a song? OUTRAGE! Call the press! Fire up the boycott machine! Someone fetch Pedro Sánchez his fainting couch.

The Dutch public broadcaster said Israel “crossed a boundary.” Which boundary, exactly? The one where a sovereign state is expected to allow terrorists to butcher its people quietly so Europe can have its sparkly song contest in peace? That boundary? Because Israel crossed that long ago, proudly, and with an Iron Dome overhead to prove it. Meanwhile Geert Wilders — the lone adult left standing in the Netherlands — calls it what it is: pure, unfiltered antisemitism. Correct. Next question.

Spain jumps ship too, with RTVE moralizing about Israel like they didn’t just spend the last decade dodging Catalonia referendums, corruption scandals, and an economy that collapses anytime someone sneezes. And Sánchez, bless him, compares Israel defending itself to Russia invading Ukraine. Yes, because defending your citizens from jihadists is exactly the same as annexing Crimea and leveling Mariupol. Brilliant analysis. Truly Nobel Prize stuff.

Ireland? They won’t even air Eurovision. “Unconscionable,” they say. But broadcasting IRA documentaries for 40 years was fine. Hosting Hamas apologists on national TV? Also fine. But Israel singing? Not fine. Got it. Moral compass updated.

Slovenia jumps in with the melodrama award: “We are all trapped. Hostages of Israeli political interests.” No, sweetheart. You’re hostages of your own recycled 1970s anti-Zionist student union politics. Israel is singing a pop ballad, not holding your electricity grid hostage. Relax.

Meanwhile Germany — to its credit — says no Eurovision without Israel, because some countries still remember what happens when you exclude Jews from the cultural table. Good for them. Austria too. A rare moment of European clarity.

And Israel? Calm. Professional. Focused. President Herzog, Gideon Sa’ar, Miki Zohar — all saying the same thing: We’ll show up, we’ll sing, we’ll shine, we’ll compete. Because when the world gets hysterical, Israel gets productive. When others boycott, Israel builds. When others scream, Israel performs. That’s the difference between a nation with a backbone and a continent addicted to performative outrage.

So goodbye, antisemitic boycotters. Goodbye to the broadcasters who mistake cowardice for conscience. Goodbye to the politicians who think bullying Israel earns them cool points with the radicalized mobs they themselves created. Eurovision will continue. Israel will compete. Yuval Raphael will take the stage like a lion. The Jewish people are still here, still singing, still thriving — and your tantrum will be forgotten before his first chorus ends.

History has a simple rule:

Those who try to silence Israel always end up silenced by their own hypocrisy.

See you at Eurovision 2026. Israel will be center stage.

You’ll be at home writing angry press releases nobody reads.