Ezekiel Detroit
6h

It is expected rather than surprising that world opinion has returned to anti-Jewish, anti-Zionist and antisemitic attacks after a brief nap. After all, they had succeeded in killing half the world's Jews by 1945, and the Jew haters deserved a short vacation in the sewers and wood work of morality. Now it is time to wake up and resume the three thousand year sport of Jew bashing with all of its accusations of baby killing and blood drinking and money grubbing. The wake up call came from Gaza, that little syphilitic ulcer on the shore of the Mediterranean. From there, Hamas militants and their own civilians invaded Israel where they raped tortured kidnaped and killed mostly noncombatants at a festival and in their homes. This terrorist massacre has now been forgotten or turned into righteous justification for combating "occupation." The meaning of "occupation" is made flexible and applies to Israeli occupation of Gaza, which it did not occupy, or Israeli occupation of their own country which it does. The Muslims want Israel out whether they have peaceful relations or combative ones. The western world is happy to accept any slander as gospel because they always have. It is tradition. as the fiddler said. You can put your trust in it.

Chrissy Knott
5h

I love the image of Pedro Sanchez and his fainting couch. I saw it in my imagination as I read it! Good luck to Israel. I hope the song is as good as last years.

