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For one glorious moment, New York’s political establishment managed to locate the part of its brain responsible for basic civilization.

Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat no less, signed legislation creating 50-foot buffer zones around houses of worship, making it a crime to intimidate, harass, or block people from entering synagogues, churches, mosques, religious schools, and community centers.

Read that sentence again.

Not because it’s complicated. Because in 2026, protecting people trying to pray somehow became controversial.

For more than a year, Jewish New Yorkers have watched mobs descend outside synagogues screaming slogans, waving flags, intimidating families, frightening elderly worshippers, and turning religious spaces into political battlegrounds. Apparently some activists became convinced that terrorizing people on their way to prayer was the moral equivalent of social justice.

It wasn’t.

It was harassment.

It was intimidation.

It was thuggery dressed up in activist merchandise.

Then, miracle of miracles, someone in Albany looked around and said, “Perhaps people should be allowed to enter a house of worship without running a gauntlet of screaming lunatics.”

A revolutionary concept, apparently.

Meanwhile, Zohran Mamdani and the professional outrage industry spent their time wringing their hands about “free speech.”

Free speech.

Because when most Americans think of free speech, they naturally think of activists surrounding houses of worship and screaming at families trying to pray.

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That is definitely what James Madison had in mind.

Mamdani opposed similar protections around schools, citing concerns about speech rights. Which is an impressive achievement. Most politicians at least try to hide when they’ve wandered into an ideological ditch. Mamdani planted a flag in it and started charging admission.

His political club and socialist cheerleaders spent years insisting that every inconvenience, every discomfort, every perceived slight required government intervention. But suddenly when Jewish families wanted protection from harassment outside synagogues, these same people discovered a passionate commitment to unlimited public demonstrations.

Funny how that works.

Their political philosophy often resembles a vending machine that only dispenses principles when they benefit the approved causes.

The reality is simple.

You have a right to protest.

You do not have a right to intimidate worshippers.

You have a right to speak.

You do not have a right to turn religious services into hostage situations.

You have a right to advocate for your cause.

You do not have a right to make people fear entering a synagogue, church, mosque, or religious school.

These are not difficult distinctions.

A reasonably intelligent golden retriever could understand them.

Yet somehow entire activist organizations and a surprising number of elected officials struggled with the assignment.

Governor Hochul got this one right.

Not partially right.

Not politically right.

Actually right.

Every New Yorker deserves to worship freely without harassment, regardless of religion.

That should not be controversial.

That should not require legislation.

That should not require debates, committees, studies, protests, counter-protests, focus groups, consultants, or twelve op-eds explaining why intimidation is bad.

Yet here we are.

So congratulations to New York for finally reaching a conclusion most civilized societies figured out centuries ago.

Houses of worship are not targets.

Prayer is not provocation.

Religious freedom is not negotiable.

And to Mamdani and the brigade of socialist geniuses who spent their time defending the indefensible: this particular train has left the station.

You can stand on the platform waving your pamphlets and shouting about revolutionary theory while ordinary people walk peacefully into their synagogues, churches, and mosques.

For once, common sense won.

The victory margin was only fifty feet.

But in modern politics, that’s practically a mile.