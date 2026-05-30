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Sender Esav's avatar
Sender Esav
7h

Mamdani is a turd that should be flushed.

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Joanna Fox's avatar
Joanna Fox
7h

I would like for politicians to go further, to say that this is America and not 1930 Germany. Any crime against Jewish businesses, or people will be treated as a hate crime and dealt with severely!

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