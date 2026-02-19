This Purim, Joy Is Not a Luxury. It’s a Lifeline.

Purim is supposed to be loud. Messy. Joyful. A little unhinged. It’s a holiday about survival disguised as a party. And this year, that matters more than ever.

Because while many of us will celebrate Purim surrounded by friends, noise, and laughter, there are Israeli families for whom joy has become foreign. Soldiers who came home from the battlefield but didn’t really come home. Wives holding households together while carrying fear, exhaustion, and silence. Children who know far too much about sirens, uniforms, and absence.

The Purim Carnival at Na’aleh Therapy Farm exists for them.

Not as charity. As justice.

This day is designed to give Israeli heroes and their families something radical: a sense of safety. A few hours where no one is “the strong one.” A place where children can laugh without checking their parents’ faces, where spouses can breathe without being on guard, where soldiers can exist as human beings and not symbols.

This is not about cotton candy and costumes. It’s about restoring what trauma tries to steal. Normalcy. Warmth. Belonging.

At Na’aleh, healing is not theoretical. Veterans work the land. They care for animals that were broken and abandoned and slowly watch life return to them. They relearn patience, responsibility, trust. The animals heal. The people heal. Side by side. No slogans. No politics. Just human repair.

The Purim Carnival extends that healing to entire families.

Your support makes it possible to give children real joy, not pity. To give soldiers meaningful gifts that say “we see you.” To give wives and caregivers moments of care that are usually reserved for everyone else. This is dignity-funded healing.

And here’s the uncomfortable truth people don’t like to say out loud: trauma doesn’t end when the war fades from headlines. PTSD doesn’t care about ceasefires. Families don’t get breaks just because the world has moved on.

If we believe in Israel.

If we believe in responsibility.

If we believe that those who defend life should not be left to rebuild alone.

Then this matters.

To those who have already supported this effort: you are the quiet backbone of this work. You didn’t wait to be convinced. You understood immediately that joy can be medicine, that presence is power, and that standing with these families is not optional. You’ve already changed lives.

To everyone else reading this: this is your moment.

Purim is about turning fear into courage, despair into laughter, survival into meaning. Supporting this carnival is not just a donation. It’s a statement that Israel’s heroes and their families are not forgotten. Not now. Not ever.

Give because joy heals.

Give because gratitude must be practical.

Give because this is what responsibility looks like.

This Purim, help turn survival into celebration.

