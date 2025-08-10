Guess Who’s Funding Terrorism? Hint: Check Your Pay Stub
Palestine is not a country.
It’s a Soviet science project.
A geopolitical fairy tale written by chain-smoking KGB propagandists in 1964 and sold to the West like a Netflix drama “based on true events” when the events were never true in the first place.
It’s Narnia.
Except instead of a brave talking lion, you’ve got a Hamas commander livestreaming beheadings…
