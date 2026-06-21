Last week I fell in love with Gush Etzion all over again.

That may sound strange coming from someone who lives in Efrat.

After all, these roads are my roads.

These mountains are my mountains.

The vineyards, valleys, forests, and communities that attract visitors from around the world are the landscapes I pass on ordinary Tuesday afternoons while running errands.

That familiarity can be dangerous.

When something becomes part of your daily life, you stop seeing it.

You stop noticing the miracle hidden in plain sight.

Today I decided to change that.

Instead of driving through Gush Etzion, I decided to experience it.

To slow down.

To look.

To listen.

To remember.

What followed was one of the most inspiring days I have had since making Aliyah.

My journey took me through Kfar Etzion, Alon Shvut, Elazar, and Neve Daniel, communities scattered across the magnificent mountains south of Jerusalem. Together they tell one of the most extraordinary stories in modern Jewish history.

Yet before we even discuss history, we must talk about beauty.

Because Gush Etzion is stunning.

Photographs cannot adequately capture it.

The mountains rise and fall like waves frozen in stone.

Ancient terraces cling to hillsides where generations have cultivated the land.

Vineyards stretch across sun-drenched ridges.

Forests blanket the valleys below.

The air is cooler here, cleaner somehow, carrying the scent of pine trees and mountain earth.

Standing on the heights of Neve Daniel, more than 900 meters above sea level, I found myself staring across one of the most spectacular landscapes in Israel.

To the north stood Jerusalem.

To the east stretched the Judean Desert.

To the west, on a clear day, lies the Mediterranean Sea.

Below, valleys and ridges unfolded in every direction.

And suddenly I understood something.

The geography explains the history.

No lecture required.

No politics required.

Simply stand on these mountains and look.

You immediately understand why these ridges have been so important throughout history.

These are not random hilltops.

These mountains guard the southern approaches to Jerusalem.

They overlook ancient travel routes that have connected Hebron, Bethlehem, and Jerusalem for thousands of years.

The terrain itself tells the story.

That realization stayed with me as I arrived at Kfar Etzion.

There I watched the memorial film recounting the story of the defenders of Gush Etzion during Israel’s War of Independence.

I have seen the film before.

Yet this time felt different.

Perhaps because I had just stood on the mountains they defended.

Perhaps because I could now see exactly what they saw.

The film tells the story of the four Jewish communities that comprised the Etzion Bloc: Kfar Etzion, Massuot Yitzhak, Ein Tzurim, and Revadim.

In 1948, these isolated communities found themselves surrounded and under siege.

Their defenders were farmers.

Teachers.

Students.

Young parents.

Ordinary people placed in extraordinary circumstances.

For months they held these mountains against overwhelming odds.

Every day they resisted, enemy forces remained tied down in Gush Etzion rather than concentrating entirely on Jerusalem.

Their sacrifice helped buy precious time during one of the most critical periods in Israel’s history.

On May 13, 1948, one day before Israel declared independence, Kfar Etzion fell.

Many defenders were killed.

The surviving residents were taken prisoner.

The communities were destroyed.

As the screen faded to black, the theater fell silent.

Yet the most powerful part of the story was still to come.

For nineteen years, the survivors and their children could not return.

They stood on distant ridges inside Israel and looked toward these mountains.

They could see the famous Lone Oak Tree.

They could see the hills they had lost.

They could remember.

They could dream.

Then, in June 1967, history turned.

Following the Six-Day War, the sons and daughters of those pioneers returned.

Not to visit.

Not to mourn.

To rebuild.

The first to return re-established Kfar Etzion.

Soon afterward came Alon Shvut, whose name means “Oak of Return,” honoring the famous Lone Oak that had become a symbol of longing and hope.

Then came Elazar, named after the Maccabean hero Eleazar Avaran.

Then Neve Daniel, perched high above the valleys below.

And eventually Efrat, the community I proudly call home.

Driving through these communities today, I realized something profound.

These towns are not monuments.

They are living chapters in an unfinished story.

Children ride bicycles down streets where previous generations once dreamed of returning.

Families gather for Shabbat dinners on hills their grandparents could only view from afar.

Schools, synagogues, vineyards, parks, and playgrounds now stand where destruction once reigned.

History did not end here.

History continued here.

What moved me most was the extraordinary blend of ancient and modern.

Within minutes you can walk past archaeological remains dating back thousands of years, stand near ancient agricultural terraces, drive along routes traveled since Biblical times, and then watch children laughing in modern neighborhoods.

Past and present coexist here in a way that is uniquely Israeli.

The Bible feels close.

The pioneers of 1948 feel close.

The future feels close.

As the sun began to sink lower across the mountains, golden light washed over the hillsides.

The vineyards glowed.

The stone homes reflected shades of gold and amber.

The valleys deepened into shadows.

Jerusalem shimmered in the distance.

I found myself thinking about how many people around the world know Israel only through headlines.

They know the arguments.

They know the controversies.

They know the politics.

But they do not know this.

They do not know the beauty.

They do not know the history beneath every stone.

They do not know the courage that built these communities.

They do not know the breathtaking views that stretch from Jerusalem to the desert.

They do not know the peace of standing on a mountain and watching the sun settle over Judea.

That is why I am writing.

That is why I am traveling.

That is why I want to show people the Israel I see every day.

Not the Israel of endless debates.

The Israel of mountains, vineyards, history, resilience, and hope.

The Israel that inspires.

The Israel that endures.

The Israel that must be experienced, not explained.

Today I did not discover Gush Etzion.

I rediscovered it.

And in doing so, I was reminded that sometimes the most extraordinary places in the world are the ones we are fortunate enough to call home.