Are Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump the Esther and Mordechai of our day? The question sounds audacious only to those who do not understand how God writes history. To the Jew who studies Torah, Tanakh, Talmud, Midrash, and who feels the pulse of covenant beating through the centuries, it is not far-fetched at all. Because the Megillah is not a fairy tale—…