And the radical left will still clap like trained seals because they can’t function without a fantasy villain named “Israel.”

Khaled Mashal standing in Istanbul declaring “we will never disarm” is the most honest thing Hamas has ever said.

The mask is off. The game is over.

The terror empire openly admits:

They want Gaza under zero oversight

They want permanent terror rule

They want their weapons stockpiles untouched

They want Israeli civilians murdered

They want Israeli leaders hunted

They want terrorists released

And October 7 — that hellish massacre — was done “for Jerusalem”

This isn’t diplomacy.

This isn’t governance.

This is a death cult bragging about its own bloodlust.

And let’s be clear:

Trump warned the world.

He knew exactly who these monsters were.

He cut off their funding, crushed their allies, strengthened Israel, and brought the Middle East closer to peace than any president in modern history.

Mashal spitting in the face of the Trump administration only proves one thing:

These terrorists feared Trump and feel emboldened under weak, apologetic Western leadership.

Meanwhile the radical-left protest mobs will still pretend Hamas is some grassroots freedom movement — even as Hamas proudly broadcasts that their entire ideology is murder, domination, and permanent war.

Israel isn’t negotiating with these animals.

Israel is eliminating them — because now the whole world can see Hamas doesn’t want a state, doesn’t want peace, doesn’t want coexistence.

They want eternal jihad and a Middle East soaked in Jewish blood.

You don’t “compromise” with that.

You crush it, bury it, and never let it rise again.

